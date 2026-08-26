49ers Insider Issues Major Nick Bosa Update Before Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moreover, all eyes are on Week 1 as they’ll face the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

Ahead of the Sept. 10 game against the Rams, the question is what’s going on with Nick Bosa, who is dealing with knee tendonitis. On Aug. 25, David Lombardi of the SF Standard shared his intel on the Bosa situation.

“Nick Bosa is a really unique circumstance because he’s torn his ACL three times,” Lombardi said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game. “This one was the second on the same knee, so the tendinitis flared up. They are ramping him up in hopes for Week 1, and he goes into a different bucket than everyone else just because it is such an exceptional circumstance and because he is Nick Bosa.

“Kyle Shanahan said that he hopes Bosa is back on the practice field next week, which would be essentially two weeks ahead of the season opener against the Rams. Then they’ll get on the flight to Australia, and the 49ers hope that the season will go well. It’s obviously a worry.”

Before his season-ending injury last season, Bosa played 119 total snaps on defense for the Niners, leading to an 85.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 10 total pressures, two sacks, six hurries, and two QB hits. Bosa also recorded eight solo tackles and seven stops.

49ers Should be Worried About Nick Bosa

Moreover, Lombardi went into detail about why the Bosa situation should be worrying, as the 49ers are banking on the veteran being healthy to boost the team’s sack total.

“Like, you can’t just say with a straight face that a guy who’s torn his ACL three times does not give you worry of another knee injury or another complication,” Lombardi added. “It’s obviously a worry.

“But the fact that he hadn’t been at practice over the course of the last two weeks is not the root cause of that worry, right? And they’re hoping to bring him back here over the course of the next two weeks of practice so he’s ready for Week 1.”

Are the Niners Being Cautious With Nick Bosa?

Despite Bosa dealing with tendinitis, KNBR’s Larry Krueger believes it’s a precaution rather than a serious issue.

“I’m not saying there’s no discomfort there,” Krueger said on the Aug. 12 edition of 49ers Collective. “I’m just saying I’m not worried. They don’t sound like they’re worried. If you said to me, ‘Do you think it’s legit or bogus?’ I think it’s bogus. I think it’s bogus. I think this guy’s got no more guaranteed money on his deal.

“They’re not prepared to give him an extension. He’s not prepared to hold out. So, it’s kind of the, ‘Hey guys, guess what? You need me when you need me, and that’s when I’ll be here.’ And until then, because the reality is any single time you put on those cleats and run out there, it all can end, and you never get to go again.

“They’re just limiting their exposure. Let’s just leave it at that. Limiting his exposure so they don’t have to play him and potentially get him hurt because they don’t realistically have anything close to him as a backup. He’s fine. He’ll be there Week 1. He looked amazing. That’s my read.”