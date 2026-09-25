49ers Get Mike Evans, Nick Bosa Injury News Before Cardinals Game

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans was seen doing side work and sprinting during the early open portion of Thursday’s practice, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Evans’ Status Heading Into the Weekend

Evans sat out Wednesday’s session entirely with a hip injury, and Thursday marked his second consecutive missed day, though the side-field activity suggests he’s trending in the right direction. Even without official practice reps, Evans doesn’t necessarily need a full week of work to be available Sunday. Despite this being his first season in San Francisco, he already qualifies as the type of veteran who can go through a limited practice week and still suit up on game day, a dynamic that existed even before San Francisco’s receiver injuries piled up.

Thursday’s full injury report showed Evans among five players who did not practice, joined by Nick Bosa (knee, calf), Romello Height (hand), Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and James Thompson Jr. (ankle). Everyone else on the roster was a full participant, including Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams, all of whom returned Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s veteran rest day.

Nick Bosa Lands on 49ers Injury Report

The more notable change on Thursday’s report involves Bosa. He also missed Wednesday. That absence was simply his typical scheduled day off. Thursday brought an actual injury designation. Bosa was held out due to a calf issue layered on top of a previously reported knee injury. That knee injury has been on the report since San Francisco’s first Week 1 update.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to provide more clarity on Bosa’s situation Friday. Bosa is coming off a season-ending knee injury from last year. There’s reasonable belief the team may be managing his workload deliberately. That would mirror the approach they’ve taken with Evans early in the season. Shanahan has previously hinted at a broader management plan for Bosa this year specifically because of that injury history.