49ers Predicted to Part Ways With Injury-Prone Edge Rusher Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers are paying edge rusher Nick Bosa a lot of money — a world-class sum of money – and not getting much, if anything, in return.

It’s been at least 3 years — maybe 4 years — since Bosa could be considered anything close to an elite edge rusher. Now, facing an extended recovery from a calf injury suffered before a Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, a future that continues to pay Bosa big money for little results should be reconsidered.

“The 49ers can save $32 million against the cap by making Bosa a post June-1 cut in the offseason,” NFL Daily podcast’s Gregg Rosenthal wrote on his official X account. “Gonna have to show he can stay healthy.”

Bosa is coming off a torn ACL that limited him to just 3 games in 2025 — the 2nd time a torn ACL has wiped out almost an entire season for him. He suffered the same injury in 2020, when he played just 2 games.

49ers Made History With Nick Bosa’s Contract

The 49ers made Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year signed a 5-year, $170 million contract extension before the 2023 season.

Bosa reworked his contract his offseason, allowing the 49ers to turn $21.4 million of his salary into a signing bonus — a move that cleared $17.4 million in salary cap space.

Ironically, that’s money that might eventually be used to bring in an elite edge rusher to fill in for Bosa in 2026 if he can’t return in a reasonable time. Both he and the other projected starting edge rusher for the 49ers, 2025 1st-round pick Mykel Williams, are coming off torn ACLs.

Closer Look Shows Diminishing Returns on Bosa

Since putting together 1 of the greatest seasons for an edge rusher in NFL history in 2022, Bosa has been on what seems like a downhill slide in terms of production.

In 2022, Bosa had 51 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 19 TFLs, 2 forced fumbles, and an incredible 48 QB hits. In 2023, he had 10.5 sacks, and in 2024, he had 9.0 sacks, while still earning Pro Bowl selections both years, but no All-Pro nods.

B/R’s Brad Gagnon wrote the 2 injuries could “deeply impact how the upcoming season plays out” — and he couldn’t be more right.

“San Francisco really needs a healthy season — something it seemingly has never experienced in franchise history,” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon wrote on July 1. “George Kittle’s presence is critical for that offense, as he’s Brock Purdy‘s experienced and reliable safety valve … they’ll want to count on Bosa to play a major role as soon as possible. Keep in mind that this defense produced a league-low 20 sacks last season, and 2025 first-round edge Mykel Williams is also rehabbing a November ACL tear. ”