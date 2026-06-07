Packers Get Blunt Jadeveon Clowney Take Amid 49ers Speculation

Veteran pass rushing free agents have been in speculation conversations regarding the San Francisco 49ers. Last season, the Niners recorded only 20 sacks, so if they want to become serious Super Bowl contenders, this is an area that needs improvement this upcoming campaign.

There have been a few names in speculation, including Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney. The veteran Clowney spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys and showed that he still can produce in the NFL.

Last season with the Cowboys, Clowney played 372 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran also generated 40 total pressures, nine sacks, 29 hurries, two QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 26 solo tackles.

Nonetheless, FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox believes that the Packers make more sense, as Clowney would help replace Rashan Gary.

“The Packers have been moving off cap space this offseason and Rashan Gary was one of those pieces on the move,” Wilcox wrote in a June 4 article. “As a result, a veteran free agent is likely the move and Jadeveon Clowney isn’t a bad option at all. Clowney has hopped around the NFL quite a bit the last few years. It would be a good move to add Clowney to pair with Parsons.”

Jadeveon Clowney Takes Advantage in Playing With Elite Pass Rushers

Moreover, one reason the 49ers should have an interest in Clowney is that not only can he still produce, but he intends to do so when playing alongside an elite pass rusher, which the Niners have in Nick Bosa, should he stay healthy. Nonetheless, the same thing could be said about the Packers when Micah Parsons returns from injury.

“When Clowney was paired with an elite pass rusher in Myles Garrett in Cleveland for two seasons, he compiled 11 sacks in 26 games,” Wilcox wrote. “He had 8.5 sacks in 13 games in Dallas in 2025. The Packers could get immediate help in their pass rush while also giving them a defense worth something. They can’t pass that up.”

Jadeveon Clowney Makes Sense for the 49ers

Regarding the Niners, a player of Clowney’s caliber would allow the opposing team to avoid putting their full attention on Bosa. As a result, the 49ers star could benefit from having the former Cowboys player in San Francisco, given that he’s produced more than his older brother, Joey.

In a June 2 video on his YouTube channel, KNBR’s Larry Krueger explained how Clowney makes sense for the Niners.

“Clowney, I think, is the best combination of a player who still can do it, whose cost is going to be reasonable, and who isn’t old,” Krueger said. “So that’s going to be interesting to see. Can [Matt] Eberflus somehow impact the 49ers front office to spend a little money and sign a guy like Jadeveon Clowney?

“You know he’s going to give you about 10 sacks. He’s going to strengthen your run defense. You’re going to be able to play him all over the place. If you have injuries, you’re going to be able to move him around. He’s a very useful, versatile chess piece.”