Packers Get Blunt Jadeveon Clowney Take Amid 49ers Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers have surfaced in plenty of rumors involving veteran pass rushers, but they haven’t signed one as training camp approaches.

After finishing last season with 20 sacks, the 49ers are counting on Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams to help generate more pressure this year. They also added another edge rusher by selecting Romello Height in the 2026 NFL Draft.

One of the names in the speculation regarding the 49ers is Jadeveon Clowney, as the veteran is now used to signing a one-year contract at this point in his career.

However, Wynston Wilcox of FanSided doesn’t see Clowney signing with the Niners; he has the pass rusher going to the Green Bay Packers.

“The Green Bay Packers need to find a cheap, short-term option on their defensive line, and Jadeveon Clowney is just that,” Wilcox wrote in a July 12 article. “He has had durability issues and is an aging veteran, but what he can provide a team in need is too valuable to pass up.

“He’ll be in his age-33 season, which isn’t ideal, but for a team like the Packers who are in their championship window, they can’t afford to pass up on his potential — particularly in run defense.”

Last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Clowney played 372 snaps and earned a 79.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 40 total pressures, nine sacks, 29 hurries, two QB hits, and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 26 solo tackles.

Jadeveon Clowney Would Make Sense for Packers

Moreover, Wilcox argues that Clowney’s ability to play alongside elite pass rushers is why it would make sense for the Packers, given that they have Micah Parsons.

“Clowney fits with the Packers because he’d be the perfect complement to Micah Parsons and a good solution as Parsons continues to rehab his knee injury from late last season,” Wilcox added in his article. “And when Clowney is paired with an elite pass rusher, that elevates him as well.

“His two seasons in Cleveland opposite Myles Garrett resulted in 11 sacks and three forced fumbles in 26 games. Since 2021, Clowney has had three seasons with at least eight sacks and 34.5 sacks total during that span.”

49ers Urged to Pursue Jadeveon Clowney

When it comes to the Niners, they have Nick Bosa, and Clowney could be a good running mate. As a result, KNBR’s Larry Krueger is urging the Niners to go after Clowney ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

“Jadeveon Clowney is 33, and he’s been really productive recently,” Krueger said in a July 9 video on his YouTube channel. “He’s had 23.5 sacks over the past three seasons in the NFL. This guy’s still getting it done. He’s also very versatile. You can line him up on the right side, on the left side or in the A-gaps; you can walk him up on the line of scrimmage like a linebacker in a five-man front. You can play him as a stacked linebacker on the second level or as an off-ball linebacker.

“There are a lot of different things you can do with Jadeveon Clowney. He’s very versatile, and those 23.5 sacks over the past three seasons show he still has it. Plus, he had 8.5 sacks last year with the Dallas Cowboys, whose defense was horrendous, the worst in football. But Matt Eberflus was there, and now Eberflus, who coached Clowney in Dallas, is in San Francisco.”