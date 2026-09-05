San Francisco 49ers Part Ways With 6-foot-4, 240-Pound Tight End

Going all the way across the world to Melbourne, Australia, hasn’t stopped the San Francisco 49ers from making deals ahead of Thursday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Saturday, that included parting ways with 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end and 2023 draft pick Brayden Willis.

“Waived: 49ers Brayden Willis,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account. “49ers sign Jon Weeks to 53 along with Khalid Kareem from practice squad, place Sam Okuayinonu on IR.

Weeks, a long snapper, was cut and placed on the practice squad on the same day — August 31 — and made the Pro Bowl for the 49ers in 2025. That honor came a full decade after his 1st Pro Bowl selection in 2015 with the Houston Texans.

All-Big 12 Season Lifted Brayden Willis’ Draft Stock

Willis returned for a 5th season at Oklahoma in 2022 and made it count with career highs of 39 receptions, 514 yards, and 7 touchdowns, and was named All-Big 12.

The 49ers selected Willis in the 7th round (No. 247 overall), and he slightly outdid pre-draft expectations that he would be a priority free agent.

“Willis’ size and athletic profile leaves him lacking as both an in-line blocker and as a pass-catching option,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He lacks in-line power and plays with low-burn intensity getting into blocks at times, but body control and hand strength help increase his sustain effectiveness when blocking on the move. He’s tough working into traffic, but a high percentage of his catches came with nobody around him in space. He will need to prove he can separate against man coverage outside of the Oklahoma scheme.”

Biggest Roster Question for 49ers: Tight End

The biggest roster question for the 49ers before their opener against the Rams is at tight end, because no one can say for sure whether or not NFL All-Pro George Kittle will be able to play.

Kittle’s return in the season opener would seem, on the surface, like a type of miracle. He tore his Achilles tendon in an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round in January.

Willis being waived seems to be the best evidence, to this point, that Kittle will play.

“Obviously, this could be a positive indicator for TE George Kittle to be available in the opener though if Willis is on the PS he could still be an elevation if Kittle isn’t ready after practice week,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on X on Saturday.