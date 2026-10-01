49ers Get Positive Injury News on All-Pro OT Trent Williams

If you are looking at the San Francisco 49ers offense, perhaps the 1 player they can’t afford to lose — no matter who is playing quarterback — is NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Trent Williams. Sorry, Brock Purdy.

Headed into a Week 4 showdown against the Denver Broncos, who have led the NFL in sacks the last 2 seasons, having Williams on the field is even more important. That was in doubt after he was forced to leave a Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals with a stinger.

Now, thankfully, Williams seems on track to play against the Broncos.

“As expected, LT Trent Williams is back at practice on Thursday after dealing with a stinger,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

“Trent Williams (neck) is back at practice today,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote on X. “Mike Evans (rib), Dre Greenlaw (quad) and Keion White (hamstring) were working on a side field.”

Consecutive Injuries Felled 49ers Stars in Week 3

The 49ers saw 2 of their best offensive players leave Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals in quick succession–1st–team All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans, followed shortly after by Williams.

“49ers LT Trent Williams was taken to the locker room with a stinger, another injury to a major player for SF,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Williams, 38, is still considered 1 of the NFL’s elite offensive tackles and signed a 4-year, $103 million contract extension in April.

49ers Caved to Williams’ Contract Demands

At one point in the offseason, it seemed the 49ers might lose Williams over a contract dispute before caving to his salary demands. His current, new contract will bring his NFL career earnings to a staggering $269.3 million.

“As it stands, Williams is entering the final year of his deal and carries a salary cap number of $38.84 million, which includes a base salary of $22.21 million and has a $10 million option bonus due in the coming weeks,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote in February. “That option bonus has increased the urgency to strike a deal that works for both sides … That sounds simple enough, but this isn’t the first time the Niners and Williams have found it difficult to … thread the needle on a deal that works for both sides. Just like in 2024, when Williams held out of training camp for 40 days while seeking a lucrative contract extension, he holds plenty of leverage while also moving closer to the end of his career.”