49ers Predicted to Add Former Pro-Bowler Ahead of Training Camp

While most of the NFL’s free agency signings get a lot of heat at the start of the free agency period in the middle of March, especially if they are made by the San Francisco 49ers, a lot of key signings are made just before the start of training camp in mid-July. The types of signings in July are mostly older vets who are looking to give themselves some extra rest ahead of yet another NFL season.

One player who is still looking for a new team is former Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes the Niners would be a great spot for the 36-year-old.

Kevin Zeitler to the San Francisco 49ers?

Here is what Moton had to write on Monday about Zeitler being the right fit for the Niners at this stage in his career:

“Kevin Zeitler has been a solid all-around guard for most of his 14 pro seasons with six different teams. He’s a plug-and-play option for clubs that need a battle-tested interior offensive lineman…The San Francisco 49ers have a need at left guard following the departure of Spencer Burford in free agency. They should consider a more experienced upgrade over 2025 seventh-rounder Connor Colby…Zeitler can be a strong asset in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s run-heavy offense.”

Signing Zeitler would not be out of the ordinary for 49ers GM John Lynch. Remember, he did just sign 33-year-old wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal. He is used to making veteran additions. Zeitler would be the perfect veteran addition on the interior of the line. Also, remember that the Niners are still searching for their first Super Bowl in over 30 years. The more experienced players, the better.

The 49ers Need to Match Their Rivals

The 49ers have some teams in their way as it pertains to winning it all in 2026. They play in arguably the toughest division in the entire NFL. Again, the great news is that Shanahan’s team went 12-5 last season. The bad news is that the Seahawks and Rams both posted 14-3 records. Seattle is coming off of ending both the 49ers’ and Rams’ seasons en route to winning the Super Bowl. The Rams, however, did recently trade for arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, Myles Garrett.

While Zeitler isn’t exactly as elite as Garrett is, he would be another extremely experienced player who could fit perfectly in the trenches. Adding him to a line that includes future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams would be significant, as well. A one-year deal would make the most sense, as he is about to enter his 15th career NFL season. Keep an eye on what the Niners will do in the next few weeks with training camp on the horizon in the Bay Area.