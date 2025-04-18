Puka Nacua Has Blunt Warning for 49ers Regarding Brock Purdy’s Contract

Puka Nacua doesn’t believe Brock Purdy is a $50 million quarterback.

Heading into the 2025 draft, Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers remain at an impasse in contract negotiations, and whether a deal gets done remains one of the top storylines in the NFL. The star wideout for the rival L.A. Rams, Nacua may be secretly hoping the Niners throw major ducats Purdy’s way.

During an April 8 appearance on Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast, Nacua expressed skepticism about Purdy receiving a contract exceeding $50 million annually. “I don’t think so,” the Rams WR told Edelman when asked if he felt Purdy was worthy of $50 million. “I think (mid-$40 million) range.”

The Rams WR then explained why he felt the Niners may not want to pay Purdy as much as the QB is hoping for. “They have a chance to still be in their window. And I think if he goes for ($50 million-plus), then the window closes,” Nacua said, via NBC Sports’ Joaquin Ruiz.

Puka Nacua’s Comments on Brock Purdy’s Contract Are Telling

Nacua also noted that while Purdy is a smart player, but he has a point — giving the QB a top-tier salary could hinder the 49ers’ ability to maintain a competitive roster moving forward. It’s also pretty telling that a rival wideout is being so candid about what he thinks the 49ers’ QB is worth.

Despite the 49ers’ offer of a contract extension, Purdy’s camp has declined the proposal, indicating that the terms do not meet their expectations. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco recently reported on KNBR that while the 49ers have made an offer, Purdy’s side is not inclined to accept it at this point, nor will they.

The primary contention lies in the annual salary, with Purdy’s representatives seeking a deal exceeding $50 million per year, aligning with the current market for top-tier quarterbacks. San Francisco’s general manager John Lynch has expressed optimism about reaching an agreement but acknowledged the complexities involved in such high-stakes negotiations.

“I think we’re going to get the deal done,” Lynch said in March, via ESPN. “That’s what I believe. We’ll just leave it at that.”

April 22 Remains a Dey Date to Monitor

The looming deadline of April 22, which marks the start of the 49ers’ offseason program, adds a bit of urgency to the negotiations. While participation in these activities is voluntary, the absence of a new contract raises concerns about Purdy’s involvement. Will Purdy attend? If he doesn’t, expect a whole lot more drama.

Former agent Joel Corry, now with CBS Sports, highlighted May 27, the commencement of organized team activities, as a more critical deadline, suggesting that the 49ers should not be surprised if Purdy is absent from offseason workouts without a new deal. The situation remains fluid, with both sides aiming to reach an agreement that secures Purdy’s role as the franchise QB while maintaining the team’s competitive balance.

Understandably, the financial implications of a substantial contract for Purdy have sparked discussions about the team’s roster composition moving forward. Presumably to accommodate a significant salary for Purdy, the 49ers have made notable roster changes, including trading key players like WR Deebo Samuel and running back Jordan Mason.

It remains to be seen what kind of deal Purdy gets, but there will likely be implications if he does get to the $50 million mark.