Ex-49ers QB Trey Lance Gets Surprising & Potentially New Career Lifeline

Trey Lance
The Roughriders of the CFL are eyeing QB Trey Lance.

Once heralded as the future of the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Trey Lance now faces an uncertain NFL future.

As of March 2025, with his contract expired and no NFL offers forthcoming, Lance remains an unsigned free agent. While no NFL teams have shown interest in Lance, the folks in the Canadian Football League have their eye on him.

According to TSN’s Dave Naylor, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have added Lance “to their negotiation list,” which gives them exclusive rights to engage in contract discussions with him should he choose to transition to the CFL.

Still just 24 years of age (he turns 25 in May), Lance is young enough to have a career reboot. Could the CFL be his path to get there?

A Look Back at Lance’s NFL Career So Far

Lance’s collegiate football journey began at North Dakota State University (NDSU), where he redshirted his freshman year in 2018. In 2019, as the starting QB, Lance led the Bison to a perfect 16-0 season and an FCS National Championship.

His remarkable performance earned him the Walter Payton Award, recognizing the top offensive player in the FCS. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NDSU’s 2020 season was cut short, and Lance participated in only one game before deciding to declare for the NFL draft. That limited experience would turn out to be his undoing.

The 49ers selected Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, trading multiple first-round selections to secure his rights. His rookie season saw limited action, as he primarily served as a backup. In 2022, Lance was named the starting quarterback but suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the year.

The following season, he lost the starting job to Brock Purdy before losing the backup role to Sam Darnold. He was subsequently traded to the Dallas Cowboys. In Dallas, Lance served as the third-string quarterback and did not appear in any regular-season games during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. His career stats are listed below:

  • Games Played: 8
  • Completions: 56
  • Pass Attempts: 102
  • Completion Percentage: 54.9%
  • Passing Yards: 797
  • Touchdowns: 5
  • Interceptions: 3

Why the CFL Could Be a Good Spot for QB Trey Lance

The CFL offers quarterbacks like Lance an opportunity to revitalize their careers by providing substantial playing time and a platform to showcase their skills. The league’s emphasis on a pass-heavy, fast-paced game also meshes well with Lance’s dual-threat capabilities.

Moreover, the CFL has a history of serving as a springboard for players seeking to return to prominence, with notable examples including quarterbacks Warren Moon and Doug Flutie, who both achieved significant success in the CFL before returning to the NFL. It’s been a while since a CFL QB made noise in the league, but it’s bound to happen again.

The Roughriders’ interest in Lance is also made a tad more interesting due to a familial connection. Lance’s father, Carlton, played cornerback for the Roughriders in 1993. This tie adds a personal dimension to it all, but it’ll depend on whether Lance garners any interest wharsoever from NFL teams.

As Lance weighs his options, the CFL presents a viable path to rejuvenate his career. With the Roughriders expressing clear interest, fans and analysts alike will be watching whether the former Niners QB begins a new chapter in his football journey.

