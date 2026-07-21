San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Mac Jones Sends Out 1-Word Post

Mac Jones is going into his second season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Alabama star is coming off a season where he started in eight games.

He went 5-3 as a starter, and finished the year throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns (in 11 total games).

Jones Sends Out 1-Word Post

On Monday night, Jones made a post to Instagram that had over 5,000 likes in less than two hours.

He shared an abundance of photos from his summer.

Jones captioned his post: “HAGS-ed”

49ers star George Kittle was among the first people to like his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dan.mcgonagle: “This is wholesome bro”

@mohanvenna10: “This is fire Mac 🔥🔥🔥”

@sarahholmgren: “Glad you HAGS-ed Mike”

@bobbyhockey_: “Good luck this season Mac!!”

@dnyme11: “You are the most genuine NFL guy! My son had a blast at your camp and really contributed to his growth and confidence!”

@b_vargas49: “My second string QB❤️❤️”

@ayeejjuuann: “Can you sign my jersey at Training camp? Got a spot next to McCaffrey’s autograph”

Looking At Jones

Jones was the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

As a rookie, he made the Pro Bowl (and led the Patriots to the NFL playoffs).

That said, the next two years were far from that level of production.

Jones then spent the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the 49ers.

Over 63 career games (57 starts), the 27-year-old has thrown for 12,741 yards, 67 touchdowns (and 50 interceptions).

He has also appeared in two NFL playoff games (one start).