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San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Mac Jones Sends Out 1-Word Post

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Mac Jones is going into his second season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Alabama star is coming off a season where he started in eight games.

He went 5-3 as a starter, and finished the year throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns (in 11 total games).

Jones Sends Out 1-Word Post

GettyMac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

On Monday night, Jones made a post to Instagram that had over 5,000 likes in less than two hours.

He shared an abundance of photos from his summer.

Jones captioned his post: “HAGS-ed”

49ers star George Kittle was among the first people to like his post.

GettyMac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers runs onto the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dan.mcgonagle: “This is wholesome bro”

@mohanvenna10: “This is fire Mac 🔥🔥🔥”

@sarahholmgren: “Glad you HAGS-ed Mike”

@bobbyhockey_: “Good luck this season Mac!!”

GettyMac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in action during the NFL 2025 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

@dnyme11: “You are the most genuine NFL guy! My son had a blast at your camp and really contributed to his growth and confidence!”

@b_vargas49: “My second string QB❤️❤️”

@ayeejjuuann: “Can you sign my jersey at Training camp? Got a spot next to McCaffrey’s autograph”

Looking At Jones

GettyMac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in action during the NFL 2025 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jones was the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

As a rookie, he made the Pro Bowl (and led the Patriots to the NFL playoffs).

That said, the next two years were far from that level of production.

GettyHead coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jones then spent the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the 49ers.

Over 63 career games (57 starts), the 27-year-old has thrown for 12,741 yards, 67 touchdowns (and 50 interceptions).

He has also appeared in two NFL playoff games (one start).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Mac Jones Sends Out 1-Word Post

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