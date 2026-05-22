Raiders Receive Strong 49ers Message Regarding Michael Mayer

The San Francisco 49ers have George Kittle as their tight end for this upcoming 2026 NFL season. However, with him coming off a torn Achilles and turning 33 during the campaign at some point, the Niners should consider finding a long-term replacement for him.

San Francisco does have Jake Tonges, who will turn 27 in July and in the prime years of his career. Moreover, he showed that he can contribute when Kittle is out of the lineup. Nonetheless, should the Niners be looking at another tight end so as not to have Kittle rush back from his Achilles injury and potential long-term insurance?

KNBR’s Larry Krueger floated a name that the Niners should be considering to have two pass-catching tight ends. Krueger believes that the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Michael Mayer would be an ideal trade target for the 49ers.

“If they can get like Michael Mayer, if they could get another tight end, they ought to go get another tight end,” Krueger said on the May 21 edition of “49ers Collective.”

“They didn’t draft one. They signed Khalil Dinkins, who’s a strong blocker out of Penn State, and he’s got long arms, he’s really strong, he’s a really good blocker. But Tonges is their only real receiving threat.”

49ers Need to Take Cautious Approach With George Kittle

Furthermore, Krueger believes that Mayer, who is a free agent after the 2026 season, could be available for trade if the Raiders receive an offer that helps their rebuild and if they feel Mayer is expendable due to the presence of Brock Bowers.

“Brock Purdy loves to throw to the tight end, unless you’re going to plan on seeing a bunch of three wides,” Krueger added. “And I don’t think Kyle Shanahan’s gonna go that as the base. I think you’re gonna have to have another tight end that can catch the ball.”

“There’s a lot of talk that Mayer, who’s a free agent at the end of the year, could be traded. If he’s available, I think Lynch ought to make that move and take the pressure off George to try to race back.”

Can George Kittle Play at an All-Pro Level in 2026?

Meanwhile, former 49ers offensive lineman Alex Boone questions whether Kittle can perform at his Pro Bowl level, given that he’s coming off a serious injury as he approaches his mid-30s.

“Do I think he plays at an All-Pro level this year? Probably not,” Boone said on the same show. “… He loves his position [and] he loves what he does. At times, he’s probably just super animated and is the vibe of the team, the life of the team. And when you take a step down, it’s weird when you don’t see those guys at the highest level. That’s why I don’t know that I can envision that right now.

“I see him coming back and trying to do everything he can, but this year, even if you start on the PUP list and come back during the bye week, even if you return in Week 5, you’ve missed too much to really make a Pro Bowl or All-Pro unless you come out swinging. Again, you’re coming off an Achilles injury, so I don’t know how much you can do.”