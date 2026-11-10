49ers Could Catch Break in Upcoming Division Showdown

The San Francisco 49ers may not have to deal with Puka Nacua in Week 14. The Los Angeles Rams are expected to place the receiver on injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday. That would sideline him for the Dec. 13 matchup at Levi’s Stadium.

Why Nacua Would Miss the San Francisco 49ers Game

Nacua is dealing with an MCL/PCL sprain from a hard hit in Sunday’s game. McVay also said he has turf toe, per Ryan Greenberg of NBC Sports Bay Area.

A player on injured reserve must miss at least four games. The Rams have a bye in Week 11, so the four-game minimum would run through their date with the 49ers.

What the 49ers Would Avoid

Nacua gave San Francisco trouble in Week 1. He caught five passes for 74 yards in Australia, but the 49ers still won 27-7.

Nacua has 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has already missed two games with injuries. Last year he caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career highs.

San Francisco Is Coming Off a Win Over the Raiders

San Francisco is coming off a dominant win. The 49ers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 on Sunday behind five second-half turnovers, per Rohan Chakravarthi of Niners Nation.

Jaden Dugger flipped the game with a pick-six on the first play of the second half. Fred Warner forced a fumble from Brock Bowers. Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha each picked off a pass.

On offense, Kaelon Black ran for 70 yards on 11 carries. Jordan Watkins led the team with four catches for 86 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown.

The one bad note was a season-ending broken ankle for defensive tackle Gracen Halton.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The Rams matchup is still five weeks away. The IR move isn’t official yet, and Nacua’s recovery could change the timeline. San Francisco has other things to deal with first, including a Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 15.