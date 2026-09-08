Sean McVay Explains Rams’ Surprising Aaron Donald Decision

The 2026 NFL season officially gets underway this week, with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers having perhaps the toughest start to the campaign due to playing their first game in Australia on Thursday.

Unfortunately for the Rams, the recently unretired Aaron Donald won’t be joining the team on its trip to the other side of the world to take on their division rivals.

Sean McVay on Decision Not to Play Aaron Donald in Week 1

After the decision to keep Donald in Los Angeles ahead of Week 1 in Australia, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided some insight on why the team chose to make this decision about the legendary tackle’s status against the 49ers, via Benjamin Royer of the OC Register.

Sean McVay on the decision: “I think he’ll be ready to go sooner rather than later, but we’re making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team. … being two years off retirement, he’s attacked this the right way, but it would have been a really quick turnaround.” https://t.co/3KHer8mFxU — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) September 8, 2026

“I think he’ll be ready to go sooner rather than later, but we’re making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team,” McVay said of Donald … “Being two years off retirement, he’s attacked this the right way, but it would have been a really quick turnaround.”

However, Donald’s absence from Australia hasn’t stopped the future Hall of Famer from continuing to put in the work on the practice field in Woodland Hills.

“No Aaron Donald in Australia,” Royer wrote on his X account. “But yes to Aaron Donald in Woodland Hills at practice on Tuesday.”

The next opportunity for Donald to make his season debut and first game since January of 2024 will be in Week 2 against the visiting New York Giants at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It seems a bit more fitting for Donald to make his return on his home field in front of Rams fans rather than traveling all the way to Australia. Plus, it gives him nearly two more weeks to get his body right after such a long time away from the game.

Myles Garrett ‘Ready to Go’ for Week 1 vs. 49ers

Although the Rams will be without Donald during their trip to Australia to face the 49ers, the team will have veteran newcomer Myles Garrett in the mix.

Head coach Sean McVay made it clear that the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will be “ready to go” to face their division rivals overseas on Thursday.

Sean McVay says Myles Garrett (knee) will be “ready to go” against the 49ers in Melbourne. https://t.co/3KHer8mFxU — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) September 8, 2026

“Sean McVay says Myles Garrett (knee) will be ‘ready to go’ against the 49ers in Melbourne,” Royer wrote.

Obviously, especially without Donald for Week 1, Garrett being available to play in the season opener is a great sign of a solid start to the 2026 campaign for the Rams, who many consider to be the favorite to reach and win the Super Bowl this season.

Garrett has been dealing with a knee issue throughout his first training camp with the Rams, raising concerns about his status heading into the matchup against the 49ers.

Fortunately, he’ll make his debut with his new team and will likely be looking to make an impression right out of the gate.