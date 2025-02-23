Ranking the 49ers Top 5 Backup Quarterback Options

The San Francisco 49ers are set to give quarterback Brock Purdy a lucrative contract extension this offseason. The decision comes with its fair share of criticism. However, the team is adamant Purdy is worthy of the franchise quarterback label. With the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan ready to commit to Purdy, they must find a capable backup.

San Francisco knows the importance of a backup quarterback. Since 2017, the 49ers have started eight different quarterbacks. Most notably, in 2021 and 2022, San Francisco saw their seasons saved by backups Trey Lance (Week 17 win vs. Texans) and Brock Purdy. Purdy’s rise to stardom began by replacing Jimmy Garoppolo (Week 13 vs. Dolphins, 2022), which led to a seven-game winning streak and an NFC Championship appearance.

Purdy has already battled multiple injuries in his career. While his torn UCL did not cost him any time following the 2022 season, Purdy has also suffered broken ribs and a shoulder injury. The latter cost him one game last season and potentially affected his throwing ability for the remainder of the season. Although there is not a long-term concern for Purdy’s health, insulating the position behind him is important.

With that in mind, let’s rank the top five backup quarterbacks the San Francisco 49ers should target during free agency.

Joe Flacco: $3.2 Million Market Value

The San Francisco 49ers have shown interest in Joe Flacco, 40, multiple times throughout Shanahan’s tenure as head coach. The first time came in 2021 when Flacco visited San Francisco but was ultimately not signed. Now, in 2025, San Francisco is reportedly showing interest again.

If true, Joe Flacco provides instant stability behind Purdy, and, outside of his age, might be the most “bust-proof” backup quarterback on the open market. With his success saving the Browns season in 2023, pushing the team to the playoffs, and still showing high-end arm talent with the Colts in 2024, Flacco should be at the top of San Francisco’s target list.

If the last two years have proven anything, it is that despite Joe Flacco’s age, father time has yet to come knocking. According to Pro Football Focus, Flacco had the 23rd-highest passing grade in 2024. Despite only playing in seven games, Flacco finished with eight big-time throws (a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field into a tighter window) and had an aDoT (Average Depth of Target) of 9.2.

Jarrett Stidham: $2.6 Million Market Value

Jarrett Stidham may not have the success and track record that comes with signing Flacco. However, with Shanahan wanting similarities between Purdy and his backups, Stidham could catch the head coaches’ eye.

Providing some mobility, Stidham offers a feisty level of quarterback play. Shanahan saw this firsthand when the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback threw three touchdowns and ran for 34 yards in an overtime loss against San Francisco in 2022.

While Stidham does not offer much in arm talent or physical traits, he has shown competency in play-action. Stidham also possesses the ability to target the middle of the field at a high level (72.4 PFF grade since 2022).

If Purdy misses some time in 2025, Stidham will not give a stable factor like Flacco. Yet, the former fourth-round pick can win a game in a pinch, unlike Brandon Allen last season.

Joshua Dobbs: $3 Million Market Value

It is still confusing why Kyle Shanahan did not name Joshua Dobbs the team’s backup quarterback coming out of the preseason. The decision may make Dobbs reluctant to return in 2025. However, if coerced back, Dobbs is the definitive boom-or-bust quarterback.

Dobbs is the most mobile quarterback and best playmaker on this list. Over the last two seasons, Dobbs has thrown for 2,825 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 15 games. Yet, on the ground is where Dobbs makes his money. In 86 attempts, Dobbs has rushed for 445 yards and eight touchdowns — an impressive total of 3,270 yards and 23 touchdowns since 2023. Unfortunately, Dobbs’ 16 fumbles have resulted in nine turnovers, bringing his total to 21.

If Shanahan does not mind the rollercoaster ride that comes with Dobbs, he could be a viable option to return in 2025.

Zach Wilson: $3.3 Million Market Value

The first reclamation project on the list, former second-overall pick Zach Wilson, offers an intriguing skillset Shanahan may have a hard time turning down. Although, Wilson’s former head coach, Robert Saleh, could veto any idea of this move. However, it has been rumored that the 49ers would have drafted Wilson had it not been for the New York Jets holding the second-overall pick in 2021.

With that said, Wilson playing the structure of Shanahan’s offense could do wonders for his career. Wilson, 25, has yet to find his footing in the NFL. Never totaling a double-digit passing season, he saw his star fade rather quickly in New York due to a lack of winning. Although it is hard to ignore his struggles (37 turnovers since 2021), Wilson still has physical traits that make him an NFL-level quarterback.

Possessing a combination of arm strength and mobility, Wilson often wants to play hero ball. Whether due to not seeing the field well or a lack of pocket awareness, this is where Shanahan’s scheme can hide Wilson’s weaknesses. Although Shanahan’s temper may run thin with a quarterback like Wilson, Purdy’s heroics have cooled the head coach down a bit.

Wilson undoubtedly has drawbacks, but a competition for the number-two quarterback position could bring the best out of him.

Mac Jones: $5.4 Million Market Value

It is common knowledge that the 49ers traded up to the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft with the intention of selecting Mac Jones. Now that Jones is a free agent, he could view San Francisco as a place to resurrect his career. Taking the same route as Sam Darnold, a one-year deal with Jones may be mutually beneficial.

Despite his rookie season Pro Bowl nod, Mac Jones’ production has fallen off a cliff. Since 2021, Jones has scored 34 touchdowns and turned the ball over 38 times. Yet there are still signs Jones could thrive in Shan Francisco’s offense. In a quarterback-friendly scheme, Jones can play point guard, alleviating the necessity for big-time throws. Although the departing Deebo Samuel fits Jones’ playstyle, having George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey lined up alongside him will remove the weight off his shoulders.

While hearing Mac Jones linked to the San Francisco 49ers may receive some eye-rolls, the same was said about Darnold before his career exploded with the Vikings in 2024.

*All market values were compiled using Spotrac and OvertheCap.com