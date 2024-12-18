Richard Sherman: Brock Purdy Will Get Over $50 Million Contract

Thursday Night Football broadcaster Richard Sherman looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders

The most polarizing topic in the National Football League continues to be what the San Francisco 49ers do with quarterback Brock Purdy. Will they re-sign him, find a replacement, or make him play out the final year of contract? Whatever San Francisco’s decides will be debated for years to come, leading to a raucous debate.

Former NFL cornerback and current Amazon Prime analyst Richard Sherman threw his two cents into the growing conversation surrounding Purdy’s potential contract extension during a recent episode of his podcast.

Sherman tackled the delicate balance between fans’ expectations and the harsh realities of NFL business.

What is Brock Purdy’s Worth?

“What does Brock Purdy deserve?” Sherman began, referring to a recent Bay Area poll gauging fan opinion about Purdy’s worth.

The poll revealed a divided opinion with 38% of respondents believing Purdy deserved a salary between $20 million and $30 million annually, while 29% estimated his value between $31 million and $40 million.

While Sherman acknowledged the fans’ logic, he argued the NFL’s quarterback market suggest a much higher price tag for Purdy.

“You guys are speaking like fans, and businesses don’t quite work that way,” Sherman said. “I’m sure you’re not happy with his performance right now, but I can name five quarterbacks making over $50 million per season who haven’t come close to winning anything.”

Sherman points to Purdy’s postseason success to underline the quarterback’s value. In just two season as starter, Purdy led the 49ers to a NFC Championship appearance and Super Bowl appearance. By comparison, Sherman highlights the struggles of other high-profile quarterbacks, including Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love, who have faced criticism for their playoff shortcomings.

“When you’re negotiating with a team, unless you’re willing to move on from Brock Purdy, they’re going to be paying him $50-plus million,” Sherman asserted. “This guy has been to an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl. He played incredibly well in the postseason.”

Sherman’s comments come in the amidst of a rough stretch for Purdy. With their season on line, Purdy has failed to throw a touchdown in two of the 49ers’ last three games. Purdy’s struggles have sparked questions about his long-term potential and value as the 49ers’ franchise quarterback.

Still, Sherman argues that Purdy’s body of work over his young career justifies a top of the line contract this offseason.

Purdy Will Get Paid

“Brock Purdy is going to get his money,” said Sherman. “I think he has done a great job over the majority of his career. You can say what you want about it, but that’s how the National Football League goes ladies, and gentlemen. I’m sorry.”

Sherman’s comments are basically summed by right place, right time for Brock Purdy.

For now, the debate rages on regarding Brock Purdy’s worth. While some fans may so no to a record-breaking extension, only the 49ers will decide what Purdy’s true value is. And whether fans want to admit it or not, the current quarterback market dictates Purdy to a receive a contract upwards of $50 million this offseason.