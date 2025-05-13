49ers Receiver ‘Should Excel’ in Kyle Shanahan’s Offense: Insider

The San Francisco 49ers have seen a massive exodus of talent take place this offseason, as several key contributors from their team in 2024 have either been released, traded, or departed in free agency. One position that could be a weak spot is wide receiver, but one NFL insider is expecting Ricky Pearsall to take a big step forward for Kyle Shanahan next season.

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, ripping one of quarterback Brock Purdy’s top targets in the air away from him. Brandon Aiyuk is the No. 1 wide receiver in concept, but he struggled last season, is returning from a torn ACL and MCL, and has seen his name pop up in trade rumors. Jauan Jennings is still in town too, but it looks like Pearsall could be the dark horse of the wide receiver room in 2025

Why Ricky Pearsall Could Breakout for 49ers in 2025

San Francisco used the No. 31 overall pick on Pearsall in the 2024 NFL draft, with the hope being that he could immediately emerge as another weapon for the offense. However, those plans were derailed on Sep. 2 when he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, resulting in him landing on the reserve/non-football injury list to open the season. Pearsall would eventually make his NFL debut in Week 7, but he had to shake off the rust on the fly.

Further hindering Pearsall was the amount of talent the 49ers had on offense. Samuel, Aiyuk, and Jennings were leading the way at wide receiver, with tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey also being weapons. Injuries torched San Francisco’s offense last season, leading to Pearsall getting more of a run on offense as the season wore on.

Pearsall showed flashes of his potential down the stretch of the season, as he had a breakout game in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions when he caught eight passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. While the wide receiver depth chart may look barren now, Ben Solak of ESPN believes that Pearsall could take a big step forward in 2025 if he finds himself with a bigger role on offense.

“It usually takes time for rookie 49ers receivers,” Solak wrote. “Neither Deebo Samuel Sr. nor Brandon Aiyuk were overnight sensations for Shanahan, and the same arc should be expected for Pearsall, especially when you consider the time he sat out because of injury in his rookie year.”

“Pearsall had one splashy game against the Lions late last season, but he otherwise stayed quiet on the stat sheet. I will say: The film shows a high-caliber route runner who should excel in this offense, once his number finally starts getting called.”

49ers Anticipating Big Season from Ricky Pearsall

With Aiyuk’s status up in the air and Samuel on the Commanders, Pearsall could have to immediately step up for the 49ers in 2025. Kittle and McCaffrey are still on the roster, but it’s crucial for Purdy to get some strong play from his wide receiver corps, which is why Pearsall is suddenly such an important piece of the puzzle.

It may be a bit bumpy in the early going as Pearsall adapts to his new role, but he proved late in the season he has what it takes to succeed in the NFL. And if all goes according to plan, he could emerge as Purdy’s new No. 1 target in the passing game.