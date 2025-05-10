49ers Signing of ‘Big Strong’ Rookie QB Announced

The 49ers have had some success with overlooked seventh-round quarterbacks, as starter Brock Purdy can attest. So when the team moved to pick up Indiana star Kurtis Rourke in the seventh round this year, there was an expectation that this was more than just a flier.

And this week, the 49ers made a commitment to Rourke, signing him to a four-year contract worth $4.3 million, similar to the deal that Purdy got when he was picked in 2022 as the final player chosen in the draft.

Rourke will join a quarterback room with Purdy expected to be back as the starter. He has been participating in team offseason activities, though he is entering the final year of his contract and could, potentially, hold out if he is not given a new deal. Mac Jones is on board as the QB2 on the roster.

Kurtis Rourke Played on Torn ACL

Rourke played for Indiana last year, helping to lead the Hoosiers’ surprise run to the College Football Playoff after having transferred from Ohio. Rourke had been with the Bobcats for five years. He threw for 3,042 yards and 29 touchdowns with just five interceptions last year and led the Big Ten in yards per attempt (9.5) and quarterback rating (176.0).

He did that despite, as it was revealed after the season, playing on a torn ACL.

From NFL.com’s scouting report: “Rourke earns a draftable grade because of his size, experience and production. … Rourke’s evaluation requires 2023 tape to get a feel for his delivery and velocity when his knee is stable. While he can make pro throws, the accuracy and placement is average. He’s a decent field-reader who throws with adequate touch and anticipation. Rourke played winning football in 2024 and he’s plenty tough, but he needs to take better care of the football if he wants to stick with an NFL team.”

49ers OC: ‘He Was Very, Very Tough’

New 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak was asked about his thoughts on Rourke’s ability this week.

“A big strong thrower,” Kubiak said. “A guy who stands in the pocket and goes through progressions and he’s got a really good arm. So, all those things you look for as far as the talent. He was very, very tough. He played injured through this whole year.

“And he took a program that, kind of, hadn’t reached the heights that it reached last year, and he took that program to the playoff. And so just all those things combined, the physical tools, the toughness, the leadership, he’s a winner. We think we got a really good player.”