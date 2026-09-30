San Francisco 49ers Announce Injury Update on Mike Evans Ahead of Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 4 of the NFL season at 3-0 after coming off a 36-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, they’re set to host the Denver Broncos, and with a plethora of injuries affecting San Francisco, head coach Kyle Shanahan gave some important updates on Wednesday, including one involving veteran wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans left Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a rib injury, but it seemed to coincide with a hip injury that he tweaked in Week 2.

With San Francisco getting back into full swing on Wednesday, Shanahan revealed that Evans is not practicing.

However, he expects Evans to potentially practice by the end of the week. If Evans can log a practice Thursday, Friday or both days, even in a limited capacity, it would be a great sign for his status on Sunday.

“He may… hopefully by the end of the week,” Shanahan said of Evans on Wednesday.

Looking at Evans’ 2026 Season

In his first year with the 49ers after signing with them in free agency this offseason, Evans has seemingly already formed quite a strong connection with quarterback Brock Purdy.

Even though minor injuries have forced him to miss parts of some games, he’s still producing.

Through three weeks of action, the six-time Pro Bowler has recorded 12 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns in his 13th NFL season.

49ers’ Depleted WR Core

Evans’ health is pivotal to the 49ers, who are currently dealing with a range of injuries to their WR core.

Ricky Pearsall is out for the season, while De’Zhaun Stribling and DeMarcus Robinson are both on IR with ankle injuries.

Without Evans, Deebo Samuel and recently signed veteran Brandin Cooks would headline San Francisco’s receiving core.