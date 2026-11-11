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San Francisco 49ers Announce Mike Evans Injury Update Ahead of Cowboys Game

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 11: Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a big 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to get back on track after their bye and improve to 7-1 on the season.

For the second straight game, they secured a win without several key players. One of those players was star wide receiver Mike Evans, who’s had a productive season but has also dealt with a number of injuries.

Although Evans was already playing through a rib injury, Achilles tendinitis has kept him out of the last two games, and the outlook for his return doesn’t look particularly promising.

49ers Announce Injury Update on Evans

Speaking to the media before practice on Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared several injury updates.

While WR Deebo Samuel returned to practice, which is a great sign for his status ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, Evans will not practice.

In fact, Shanahan said Evans remains week-to-week, which likely means the 49ers could go without him for a third straight game this weekend.

The team hasn’t ruled him out, so his status could still change. However, barring an unforeseen development, the 49ers appear likely to remain cautious with his Achilles injury.

Looking at the 49ers WR Room

Across the six games Evans played, he formed a dynamic connection with quarterback Brock Purdy.

Evans hauled in 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns. Without him, the 49ers have lacked production at times on the outside. However, Samuel also missed the last few weeks with a hamstring injury, and several other players have dealt with injuries at the WR position.

Now, the 49ers expect to get Samuel back and added another weapon by trading for veteran WR Keenan Allen on Tuesday before the deadline. Allen gives them another option in the passing game while Evans remains sidelined.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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