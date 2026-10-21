San Francisco 49ers Announce Nick Bosa Injury Update Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers are thriving at 6-0 following their Monday night victory over the Washington Commanders.

They’re now one of just three teams that remain unbeaten, and they’re set to travel to Atlanta on Sunday for a Week 7 matchup against the Falcons.

The 49ers returned to practice Wednesday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan provided several important injury updates. One involved star pass rusher Nick Bosa, who has missed the last four games after suffering a calf injury during practice ahead of Week 3.

Bosa has continued to make progress over the last few weeks as he works toward a return. However, Shanahan revealed that the star defensive end did not practice Wednesday.

Bosa could return to practice Thursday. If he participates in both Thursday’s and Friday’s sessions, even on a limited basis, he’ll be in a good position to return Sunday against the Falcons.

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard reported that Bosa said two weeks ago he expected to return before the 49ers’ Week 8 bye.

Lombardi wrote on X, “Seems to be a chance that Nick Bosa will return to practice Thursday. Bosa said about 2 weeks ago that he’d be back before the bye week so that’s the big one to keep an eye on this week.”

The one thing San Francisco can’t seem to shake is the injury bug, and several players missed Wednesday’s practice.

Along with Bosa, the 49ers were without WR Mike Evans (Achilles), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), DL Mykel Williams (knee), CB Upton Stout and LB Luke Gifford.

Samuel will likely miss Sunday’s game, while Evans aggravated his Achilles during the second quarter of Monday night’s game and didn’t return. The 49ers will likely make a decision on Evans closer to Sunday’s contest, just as they did in Week 6.