San Francisco 49ers Get George Kittle Injury News from Renowned Sports Doctor

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping that their star pass catcher, George Kittle, can be ready for Week 1 of the NFL season, which is a little over three weeks away.

He’s been recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered in January last season.

Recently, Kittle visited with renowned sports doctor Neal ElAttrache and received a very encouraging update on his injury status and potential ability to be ready by Week 1.

George Kittle Receives Positive Update from Sports Doctor

Late Thursday night, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter provided a major update on George Kittle. He wrote:

“Sources: 49ers tight end George Kittle visited Wednesday in Los Angeles with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery on his torn Achilles in January. It was said to be an encouraging visit. Kittle’s recovery is ahead of schedule, and it gives him a legitimate chance to play in the regular season opener in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams.”

Kittle has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since 49ers training camp began, but that was expected when he suffered the severe injury less than eight months ago. It would honestly be a shocking development if Kittle was able to suit up for Week 1, but he’s been very adamant about being ready for the upcoming NFL season with a rigorous offseason rehab.

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit pretty hard with injuries to their receiver corps this training camp period, but perhaps the team’s best pass catcher is George Kittle, so he would be the biggest upgrade from an injury-status standpoint.

More on George Kittle’s Injury

The San Francisco 49ers brought in potential future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans and also drafted De’Zhaun Stribling in a clear attempt to bolster the receiver corps this season and take some pressure off George Kittle, who has been the clear best pass catcher for QB Brock Purdy, or whoever is the signal caller for the 49ers, for the past several years.

An Achilles tear is one of the most serious injuries a position player can suffer because the tendon is critical for quick, sudden movements. It’s really one of the most serious injuries overall for any NFL player, but a player like Kittle, who is extremely involved in the run game and runs a plethora of routes, needs his Achilles tendon to be as strong as possible.

The timing makes his potential return even more impressive. Week 1 is Sept. 11, meaning Kittle would be attempting to return around eight months after surgery. That’s an aggressive target for a 32-year-old tight end who has to block, run routes, and make explosive movements.

In 2025, Kittle played in 11 games and hauled in 57 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.