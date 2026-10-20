San Francisco 49ers Make Brock Purdy Announcement During Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers entered Monday night’s showdown with the Washington Commanders as one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL.

Star quarterback Brock Purdy has led the charge for the 49ers, playing the position better than anyone right now.

Through his first five games this season, Purdy is completing 69.0% of his passes for 1,196 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

On Monday night, Purdy made NFL history during the first quarter against the Commanders.

49ers & NFL Make Purdy Announcement

Purdy entered the game just five pass attempts away from throwing his 1,500th career pass, which would qualify him to officially hold the highest passer rating in NFL history.

His career passer rating stood at 105.4 before the game, well ahead of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ranked second at 102.7.

Via NFL: “The all-time leader in passer rating. BROCK PURDY.”

The all-time leader in passer rating. BROCK PURDY 👑 https://t.co/Opat2NZk0Y — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2026

Purdy Spoke About the Milestone

On Friday, reporters asked Purdy about reaching the milestone. He acknowledged that it’s a cool achievement but said he doesn’t think about it much.

“To be honest, I don’t really know,” Purdy said last Friday. “Obviously, when you look at your stats and are you efficient with your completions and, I guess, not turning the ball over, throwing touchdowns, things like that. I guess, yeah, your rating of course is going to be good. I guess it’s, yeah, it’s a good thing. But at the same time, I’m not getting done with games going, ‘All right, was my rating at least 100 and something?’”

Purdy later credited his coaches and teammates for helping him reach that level of success.

“If I could answer that again, I would say obviously it goes more into I’ve got great coaches, a great team, dudes that help me be who I am, and I’m just grateful that I get to be the quarterback for the 49ers.”