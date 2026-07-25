San Francisco 49ers Named as ‘Change of Scenery’ Option for Cowboys’ 27-Year-Old Linebacker

NFL training camp is set to begin for all 32 teams next week, and while the season is still about a month and a half away, there is still plenty of time for player shuffling to happen around the league.

For the San Francisco 49ers, they still could be looking to bolster their front seven with a depth linebacker who can also rush the passer.

Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner (who will be back in the fold) are still going to anchor the group, but outside of those two, it’s unclear who might be a top playmaker for this 49ers squad. As for the pass rushing corps, Nick Bosa and Osa Odighizuwa figure to lead the charge, but Mykel Williams (who is also set to return) has very few NFL snaps on his resume.

In a recent rumors piece for Bleacher Report, the 49ers are named as a ‘change of scenery’ option for Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sam Williams.

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Should the 49ers Target Cowboys’ LB Sam Williams?

Per BleacherReport.com’s Kristopher Knox, the San Francisco 49ers are named as a ‘change of scenery’ destination for Cowboys’ Sam Williams:

“In retrospect, Williams may wish he had chosen a different path. While he obviously has some familiarity with the Cowboys—though they have a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker—he may be short on playing opportunities. Dallas suddenly has a logjam of edge-defenders.”

Sam Williams signed with the Cowboys on a one-year deal, but Knox then cites that the Cowboys made it a point of emphasis to bolster their pass-rushing group, which could lead to less opportunties for Williams. He already didn’t see much playing time last season on a bad Cowbots defense.

Knox then names the 49ers as an ‘ideal landing spot’ for the 27-year-old OLB:

“Ideal Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers”

Sam Williams’ NFL Career Thus Far

So, would the 49ers be interested in Sam Williams’ services?

Williams burst onto the NFL scene in 2022 out of Ole Miss, and quickly tallied 8.5 sacks over his first two seasons.

However, he then tore his ACL in 2024, which led to him missing the entire season.

Fast forward to 2025, Sam Williams returned to the fold but was less productive.

In 2025, he recorded one sack and 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four QB hits across 17 games played (just five starts). He has 9.5 sacks in his NFL career.

The 49ers could look to trade for Sam Williams and offer the Cowboys something in the realm of a fourth- or fifth-round draft pick for the outside linebacker.

At least as a depth pass rusher, Williams could help balance out this 49ers defense, which struggled to rush the passer in spurts last season.