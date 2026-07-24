Brandon Aiyuk Fuels Commanders Rumors After Revealing New Home Purchase

This Brandon Aiyuk situation just keeps getting more and more bizarre.

He is once again in major NFL headlines with the latest news that he has purchased a $10 million house in Virginia, where the Washington Commanders‘ headquarters are located.

@SleeperCommanders wrote (on July 24):

“Brandon Aiyuk has revealed that he has purchased a home in Northern Virginia.

Loudoun County is also where #Commanders Headquarters is located.

And yes, he mispelt Loudoun County.”

Brandon Aiyuk also made a post to Instagram announcing the house purchase as well.

Brandon Aiyuk would also like to correct his spelling and give a shoutout to "mommager" Who could "mommager" be referring to? 🤔 📸: brandonaiyuk on IG | #RaiseHail https://t.co/QBjdJn5Riz pic.twitter.com/IZMjbn953f — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) July 23, 2026

There is absolutely no telling if the house purchase is real or not, but Brandon Aiyuk continues to make it very clear that he wants to become a member of the Washington Commanders.

More NFL on Heavy: Micah Parsons’ Viral Tweet About Steph Curry Follows LeBron James’ Latest Decision

The Latest Brandon Aiyuk Drama Continues to Fuel Commanders Rumors

The social media post immediately reignited speculation about Aiyuk’s future, as the star wide receiver remains in a tense standoff with the San Francisco 49ers. The former All-Pro has publicly expressed interest in playing for Washington, where he’ll reunite with former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels.

However, the 49ers’ front office has not budged about granting Aiyuk his wish to play for Washington and head coach Dan Quinn.

The issue is that Brandon Aiyuk is still under a four-year, $120 million contract that runs through the 2028 season, and it’s going to be difficult to find a trade partner to take on that deal.

BleacherReport.com’s Adam Wells recently wrote (about the Aiyuk situation):

“It’s also not even clear if Aiyuk is going to be available for the Commanders — or any NFL team — to sign because the 49ers have not been in any rush to release him because they aren’t paying him while he is on the reserve/left squad list.”

However, Wells notes that the Brandon Aiyuk situation could soon come to a head as the 49ers are set to report to training camp next week and will eventually have to make roster decisions.

More NFL on Heavy: 49ers’ George Kittle Reveals Chances of Playing Week 1 Amid Injury Recovery

More on Brandon Aiyuk/49ers Situation

Brandon Aiyuk’s future with the San Francisco 49ers has remained a topic of speculation since his prolonged contract negotiations before the 2024 season. Although the two sides eventually agreed to a lucrative extension, trade rumors persisted amid reports of frustration over his role in the offense and the team’s long-term salary cap outlook.

The discussions only ramped up when Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury. Aiyuk did not play any games in 2025 and only appeared in seven games in 2024, so his prime could be in the past, which leads to the hesitancy of teams wanting to trade him.

However, the most likely outcome remains the San Francisco 49ers just outright releasing him before the 2026 season.

With the 49ers reshaping their roster and several key players entering the fold as key contributors, Aiyuk has repeatedly found himself at the center of trade speculation involving multiple NFL teams.