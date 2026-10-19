San Francisco 49ers’ Get Positive Trade Outlook for DeForest Buckner Reunion After Colts’ GM Firing

After the Indianapolis Colts suffered a tough loss to the 0-5 Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, their GM (Chris Ballard) was fired on Monday morning.

ProFootballRumors.com’s Adam La Rose wrote (on 10/19):

“This marks an end to Ballard’s tenure, which began in 2017. Overall, the Colts posted a record of 72-82-1 in the regular season over that span, reaching the playoffs twice. Ballard’s teams recorded a postseason victory only once, in 2018. Indianapolis is currently 2-4, meaning a sixth straight season out of the playoffs is a distinct possibility.”

A GM being fired in the middle of an NFL season is a bit of an oddity, but this move hasn’t necessarily sent shockwaves across the league.

However, how does this recent firing relate to the San Francisco 49ers (who are 5-0 and play on Monday Night Football in Week 6)?

Well, one 49ers reporter notes that it opens the door for a reunion trade with DeForest Buckner, who could certainly become a strong trade candidate over the next month.

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49ers Urged to Make DeForest Buckner Move After Colts Firing

After the Colts parted ways with Ballard, 49ers reporter Davis Lombardi quickly issued this message via X.com:

“DeForest Buckner back to the 49ers just got a whole lot more possible”

Also, very notable that Buckner sounded off on the Colts organization after their loss to the Titans on Sunday.

He said: “I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year.”

“They’re upset. We lost to the Tennessee Titans, who were 0-5, and now they’re 1-5,”

Taking a Look at DeForest Buckner’s Time with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers drafted DeForest Buckner in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft

He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the 49ers before departing to the Colts.

Buckner has become a franchise icon in Indy after seven seasons, but it makes sense why he would want a change of scenery, as he’s an 11-year veteran, and the prime years of his career are in the rearview.

From 2016 to 2019, Buckner logged 28.5 sacks, 74 QB hits, and 34 tackles for loss with the Niners.

Perhaps the rumors will start to get louder about a potential 49ers-Buckner reunion by mid-November.