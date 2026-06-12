Insider Pitches 49ers Trade for All-Pro Defender

The San Francisco 49ers have made some significant roster moves this offseason. They signed future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal, as well as former 1,000-yard wide receiver Christian Kirk. Defensively, they added help to the line by trading for veteran Cowboys defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa.

What if the organization decided to make one more big move on defense? What if 49ers GM John Lynch decided to make a blockbuster trade before the start of the season? Well, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport has an idea of who the team could trade for. His name is Maxx Crosby.

Could the San Francisco 49ers Trade for Maxx Crosby?

Here is what Davenport wrote about what a potential Crosby trade to San Francisco could look like:

“The reality is the Raiders did try to trade Crosby this offseason. The trajectory of the franchise hasn’t changed since then – Vegas is a rebuilding team…For the 49ers, it’s a chance to match the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West arms race that escalated after the Myles Garrett deal and add some pop to a pass rush facing multiple questions as we head toward training camp.”

The trade idea that Davenport proposed was the Niners receiving Crosby and the Raiders getting a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and edge-rusher Mykel Williams.

While it appears as though water is under the bridge for Crosby and the Raiders, Las Vegas did still try to trade him. The 49ers also have the firepower to pull off this kind of trade. Plus, wouldn’t it make more sense to trade him out of the AFC entirely if you are the Raiders? This trade idea makes more sense than people think.

Maxx Crosby Fits the 49ers’ Current Mold

This 49ers team is not a team on the rise. They are ready to win right now. It has been that way for the last seven years. Still in search of their first Super Bowl win since the 1994 season, the Niners need every advantage they can get. Crosby would be another star in his prime who could line up on the other side of fellow All-Pro edge-rusher Nick Bosa. Having to prepare for Bosa, Odighizuwa, and Crosby would be brutal for any opposing offense, especially by the time the calendar turns to January.

In the first big chunk of his career, Crosby has accomplished a lot. In seven career seasons, he has earned five Pro Bowl trips and multiple All-Pro nods. The former Eastern Michigan star has recorded 69.5 career sacks, 133 career tackles for loss, and 164 career quarterback hits. He is one of the best players in the game. If the 49ers made this kind of trade, it would put them right up there with the Rams as the top Super Bowl contenders. The Faithful have been starving for a Lombardi Trophy for too long.