San Francisco 49ers Star’s Beef With Seattle Seahawks Star Just Got Spicier

San Francisco 49ers star cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has a well-documented history of beef with players on the Seattle Seahawks.

But on Monday, June 9 2025, he took things to another level with Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

In now deleted posts on his Instagram story, Lenoir responded to an Instagram story that Smith-Njigba posted back on Thursday June 5, 2025 before reposting old highlights on his own Instagram feed with inflammatory captions.

“I know why you not on the net bum a—,” Lenoir wrote. “Got that Bum who threw it to you up out of there you next.”

Lenoir’s comments are a direct callback to Smith-Njigba’s post from Thursday June 5, 2025 when he responded to a fan who asked him why he hadn’t responded to Lenoir on social media for earlier comments. Smith-Njigba wrote, “I”m not on the internet like that.”

The comments from Lenoir talk down to Smith-Njigba but also former Seahawks and now Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith; Lenoir clearly thought both of them were no good at football.

Lenoir and Smith-Njigba have a history of trash talk, but after Lenoir’s comments on Friday took things to another level.

Lenoir’s History of Beef With Seattle

Lenoir has been stirring the pot with Seattle all offseason.

Back on March 5, 2025, Deommodore Lenoir expressed his disappointment that the Seahawks traded DK Metcalf, saying he won’t “have fun out there” because none of the remaining Seahawks aren’t a challenge to defend.

Lenoir and Metcalf have a history of tensions as well — they were ejected for fighting during a matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers back on Sunday December 10, 2023.

#49ers Deommodore Lenoir went on IG Live to react to DK Metcalf trade request and called out #Seahawks WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba 👀 “Y’all cannot let DK (Metcalf) Leave. How am I going to have fun out there? Njigba he be crying all day. That’s all he do is cry…Crybaby.” pic.twitter.com/jwf8iGI0IO — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) March 5, 2025

He then called out Jaxson Smith-Njigba on Instagram live for complaining to the referees.

“Njigba he be crying all day,” Lenoir said. “That’s all he do is cry…crybaby.”

Lenoir has also recently been beefing with Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker on Instagram.

It all started when the Seahawks posted a slew of their ideas for what the Madden 26 video game cover could have been. One of the covers contained Walker III stiff-arming Lenoir. Lenoir reposted it on Instagram with a strong message.

Deommodore Lenoir has a message for Kenneth Walker 💀 pic.twitter.com/ka2FY6RQ3r — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) June 3, 2025

“Still gonna smack his cone head a—,” Lenoir wrote.

Walker III then reposted the highlight of him stiff arming Lenoir with a reminder of what happened the last time the two met.

It seems Lenoir and the Seahawks offense can’t wait to get a crack at one another once again.

Lenoir Faces Tough Test in Week 1

The 49ers and Seahawks are longtime NFC West rivals, so they always face each other twice every NFL season.

But this year, they have the unique opportunity of facing each other during Week 1 when the 49ers travel to Seattle for their game against the Seahawks on Sunday September 7, 2025.

It’s going to be a hostile environment for Lenoir; Seahawks fans are going to have his rude comments about their offensive stars fresh in their minds.

The players have surely made this Week 1 rivalry matchup even more interesting that it already was with their personal social media comments. NFL fans across the globe will fix their eyes on Seattle during Week 1 to see the fireworks show.