49ers Pegged to Draft Heisman Finalist as ‘Heir Apparent’ to Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.

Brock Purdy rose from being the last pick in the NFL draft to the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, and now that he’s due for a contract extension, the team has a huge decision to make.

Purdy has been solid under center since taking the reins as the team’s starter late in the 2022 season. His affordable rookie contract has given the 49ers financial flexibility to strengthen other areas of the team, contributing to their competitive edge. But as his contract nears expiration, the organization faces a pivotal choice: commit to Purdy as their franchise QB or explore alternative options.

Citing his potential fit in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report thinks the Niners should draft Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel, who is fresh from a standout season leading the Oregon Ducks. “Debates have already begun on whether Brock Purdy is worth a $55 to $60 million per year contract as his deal expires at the end of the 2025 campaign,” Holder wrote on December 16, adding:

“While that chatter will continue for several months, what if Shanahan and John Lynch opt to go a different route and use a mid-round pick on someone who fits their offense well as a potential heir apparent?”

Sh0uld San Francisco 49ers Draft Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel to Push Brock Purdy?

Even if the Niners do agree to an extension with Purdy, Holder thinks it would be a good idea to draft a QB, noting: “Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen are impending free agents, so the offense will need a backup quarterback next season anyway, and the Heisman Trophy finalist’s short to intermediate accuracy and mobility could thrive in Shanahan’s system.”

In 13 games with the Ducks this season, Gabriel completed 297 of 406 passes, netting a 73.2% completion rate, which ranks second nationally. That type of accuracy aligns perfectly with Shanahan’s preference for quarterbacks who can stretch defenses and operate with precision in play-action-heavy systems.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Gabriel’s size may raise questions, but his agility and pocket presence mitigate those concerns. In Oregon’s offensive system, he routinely demonstrated the ability to evade pressure and deliver throws on the run. His mobility could add another layer to the 49ers offense.

While Purdy has been effective, there are questions about his ceiling as a franchise quarterback, and depth at the position is critical in today’s NFL. Gabriel could have tremendous value, particularly if concerns about his physical attributes push him to the mid-rounds in the draft.

His football IQ and ability to command an offense are undeniable, though, and his presence in the quarterback room would not only create healthy competition but also provide the 49ers with insurance at the game’s most important position.

Should 49ers Extend Brock Purdy?

Purdy’s familiarity with Shanahan’s system and his leadership qualities are undeniable assets. Securing Purdy long-term would ensure continuity and stability, allowing the team to build upon its existing offensive framework.

Additionally, Purdy’s rapport with key offensive players such as wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle underscores the potential for sustained offensive productivity. Maintaining this synergy could be crucial for the 49ers’ aspirations in the highly competitive NFC West.

Conversely, it’s fair to wonder whether if Purdy is the guy who can lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory. He’s 4-2 in postseason play, but 0-1 in the big game, as the Niners fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. His completion percentage this season is also a career low (65%), which is still solid.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on December 8 that the 49ers plan on securing Purdy long term. Still, as Holder noted, it may not be a bad idea to add another young signal-caller in the upcoming draft as an insurance policy of sorts.