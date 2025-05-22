49ers Could Add 6-Time Pro Bowl WR to Fill in for Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiving corps is a group with a ton of question marks surrounding it.

At the fore is the injury status of Brandon Aiyuk, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL in October 2024. He’s in rehabilitation and expected to return mid-season. Jauan Jennings, coming off a career-best season with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns, is projected to be the primary receiver in Aiyuk’s absence.

Veteran additions include Demarcus Robinson and Russell Gage Jr. But Robinson faces uncertainty due to a potential league policy violation.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed several current free agents he’s baffled haven’t signed with a new team yet, and Keenan Allen was at the top of the list. He thinks the Niners would be a perfect landing spot for the veteran WR.

Should San Francisco 49ers Sign Veteran WR Keenan Allen in 2025?

“The San Francisco 49ers could open the season without Brandon Aiyuk, who is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. According to general manager John Lynch, Demarcus Robinson might be subject to a three-week suspension,” Moton wrote on May 21, adding:

The 49ers signed Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million extension. As running back Christian McCaffrey ages, San Francisco’s high-paid signal-caller must carry more of the offensive load, and to do that, he needs a full deck of pass-catchers. With the absence of Aiyuk and uncertainty around Robinson, Allen would be a solid fit to round out three-receiver sets alongside Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. He’s also an upgrade over Robinson and would allow the 49ers to slowly ease Aiyuk back into action.

Pearsall, a 2024 first-round pick, had a promising rookie season with 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns, despite missing time due to injury. Jacob Cowing, now in Year 2, is expected to have an increased role after a limited rookie season impacted by injuries. Additionally, the 49ers drafted Jordan Watkins in the fourth round of the 2025 draft and also signed Isaiah Neyor, an undrafted free agent.

Considering the 49ers’ scheme and current roster composition, Allen would be an excellent fit. Head coach Kyle Shanahan values precise route-running and the ability to create separation through technique, and Allen excels in both areas. His experience and savvy would complement the team’s younger receivers, also providing a reliable option in the red zone.

Allen’s familiarity with the nuances of West Coast-style offenses could also facilitate a smoother integration into the Niners’ lineup.

A Look Back at Allen’s NFL Career

Allen’s 12-year career has been marked by one constant: production. By the end of the 2024 season, he has amassed over 11,000 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns, earning six Pro Bowl selections.

In 2024, Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears, where he continued to demonstrate his value despite being in the latter stages of his career. He hauled in 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 games, leading the Bears in receiving TDs.

He showed he’s still capable of standout games, like the nine-catch, 141-yard, one-touchdown effort against the Detroit Lions Week 16. Allen’s ability to maintain a high level of play and his football intelligence, have made him an effective receiver even as his physical attributes have declined with age.

If the 49ers want to add a reliable set of hands before training camp hits, Allen might be their best and most affordable option.