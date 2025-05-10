49ers Sign 3 Veterans, Including Former Eagles’ 1st-Round Pick

The San Francisco 49ers announced they’ve signed three veterans: offensive tackles Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere and cornerback Dallis Flowers.

In corresponding roster moves, the 49ers waived defensive lineman Drake Jackson, cornerback Tre Tomlinson and offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie.

It was a busy day for the Niners’ social media team, as they announced the signings of the following 2025 draft picks: linebacker Nick Martin, wide receivers Junior Bergen and Jordan Watkins, cornerback Upton Stout, safety Marques Sigle, running back Jordan James and offensive lineman Connor Colby.

They also signed the following undrafted free agents: running back Corey Kiner, offensive lineman Drew Moss, defensive lineman DL Sebastian Valdez, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and cornerback Jakob Robinson.

Let’s take a closer look at the three veteran additions, one of which is a former first-round pick.

San Francisco 49ers Sign Ex-Philadelphia Eagles 1st-Round OL Andre Dillard

Dillard, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive tackle, began his NFL career with high expectations after being selected 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. He displayed impressive athleticism for an O-lineman at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.96-second 40-yard dash and a 9-foot-10 broad jump, which helped boost his draft stock that year.

His rookie season with Philly, Dillard appeared in all 16 games, starting four. He was hindered by a torn biceps injury in 2020, causing him to miss the entire season. Upon returning, he found himself in a backup role, starting five games in 2021. Injuries continued to plague his tenure in Philadelphia, including a broken forearm in 2022 that led to a stint on injured reserve. Over four seasons with the Eagles, Dillard played in 43 games, starting nine.

Seeking a fresh start, he inked a three-year, $29 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in March of 2023. He was named the starting left tackle and started 10 of 16 games that season. Still, his performance was a tad inconsistent, and he was released by the Titans in March 2024.

Shortly after, Dillard joined the Green Bay Packers a month later. He wound up playing in 10 games last season, mostly in a reserve role.

Throughout his NFL career, Dillard has shown some flashes of athleticism and potential, but injuries and inconsistent play have limited his impact. Overall, he has played in 69 games, with 19 starts over his career.

Of the three new veteran additions, he has the most experience.

49ers Also Added Nicholas Petit-Frere & Dallis Flowers

Petit-Frere was a third-round selection by the Titans in 2022. Known for his athleticism and adaptability, Petit-Frere is expected to compete for a backup role, probably at right tackle, as that’s where he has the most experience. He also has taken snaps on the left side.

The 6-foot-5 Petit-Frere is just 25, and he’s played in 34 games, starting 28 of those.

Flowers, who turns 28 in June, has just five career starts under his belt. He does have a good reputation when it comes to special teams, though. Having previously played for the Indianapolis Colts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Flowers will be competing for a spot on San Francisco’s special teams unit.

He could also potentially bring some value as a kick/punt returner, as he’s averaged over 30 yards per kickoff return over his career.

Dillard and Petit-Frere could be solid depth pieces on the line, and they should have a shot at making the roster as reserves. Flowers will face a more uphill battle, but there’s a new underdog story written every minute.