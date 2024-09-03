49ers Sign Ex-Raiders Starter to 53-Man Roster, Place Ricky Pearsall on NFI List

O n September 3, the San Francisco 49ers announced they signed former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Brandon Parker to their 53-man roster.

In other roster moves, the Niners signed defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez. Additionally, the team placed wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot in the chest a few days ago on August 31, on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.

A day later on September 3, David Lombardi of The Athletic reported the team had released wide receiver Tay Martin from the practice squad. To fill Martin’s spot, the team added linebacker DeShaun White.

The team had another encouraging development on September 3: After holding out for over a month hoping for a new contract, 49ers’ All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was spotted at the 49ers facility.

A Bit of Background on 49ers New OL Signing Brandon Parker

A third-round pick for the Raiders out if North Carolina A&T in 2018, Parker played in 59 games for the Raiders over the last five seasons, starting 33. Injuries have plagued the veteran OL in recent years, however.

Parker, 28, missed the entire 2022 season with a triceps injury, and he was ultimately released by the Raiders after spending time on the injured reserve list with an undisclosed issue in 2023.

He wound up playing in five games (one start) Weeks 1-8 last season before Las Vegas let him go.

At 6’8″ and 320 pounds, Parker has a massive frame and can be a capable backup right tackle when healthy. In his last full season (2021), he played 556 pass block snaps and allowed 8.0 sacks, 12 QB hits and 33 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Williams coming back, though, it remains unclear if there will still be a spot for Parker on the roster.

49ers Getting All-Pro LT Trent Williams Back

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the 49ers and Williams have agreed to a contract extension. Russini did not reveal specifics of the veteran LT’s new deal.

“Williams’ new deal should help mitigate the roughly $4 million in fines he accrued by missing all of training camp and the three preseason games,” Russini noted.

An 11-time Pro Bowl selection, Williams played 438 pass block snaps for the Niners in 2023. He allowed 3 QB hits and 15 hurries, not giving up a sack. Williams has allowed just 3 sacks over the last three seasons, and is considered one of the league’s best left tackles. Having him back in the starting lineup is a huge boost, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a new deal with Williams, according to his agency, ending their prolonged contract dispute and putting the star left tackle in position to play in next Monday’s season opener against the New York Jets,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported on September 3.

“Given their current offensive line issues, Williams’ return doesn’t come a moment too soon for the Niners. Their top three guards — Aaron Banks (broken pinkie), Spencer Burford (broken hand) and Jon Feliciano (knee surgery) — have missed significant practice time. Feliciano will miss regular-season games. Fourth-year veteran Jaylon Moore handled left tackle duties in Williams’ stead throughout the preseason, but Williams is expected to step back into his starting role quickly upon his return.”