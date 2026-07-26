49ers Sign $10 Million Defender for ‘Veteran Leadership’

The San Francisco 49ers know they can rely on Kevin Givens, and they’re bringing the veteran defensive tackle on the eve of training camp.

“49ers signed Kevin Givens to a one-year deal, waived Evan Anderson, placed Alfred Collins, Isaac Guerendo, George Kittle and Mykel Williams on the active/physically unable to perform list,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Givens, 29, has been with the 49ers since 2019 and has 14 starts in 70 career games. Givens has also played in 2 Super Bowls — both losses to the Kansas City Chiefs — following his rookie season and again following the 2023 season.

“Kevin Givens has been with the 49ers since 2019!” 49ers Rush’s John Chapman wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Same class as Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw. Some veteran leadership in a young DT room.”

“49ers have brought back DT Kevin Givens,” San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi wrote on his official X account. “He takes the spot of Evan Anderson, who was cut yesterday.”

“Proven depth piece,” 49ers reporter Dontay Atkinson wrote on his official X account.

The 49ers reported for training camp on Saturday and open the preseason at home against the Tennessee Titans on August 13.

From UDFA to Longtime NFL Role Player

That Givens is about to play his 8th NFL season is a longshot victory in itself — he made the 49ers as an undrafted free agent after starring at Penn State for 3 seasons.

Givens was actually predicted as a 6th- or 7th-round pick by NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

“Built low to the ground and plays with excellent leverage and pad level that allows him to seep into gaps and create disturbances,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Givens’ problem will be his lack of size and functional anchor. Finding a slanting, upfield front is a must, but he’ll need to play with better burst off the snap and more consistent hands to try and keep himself clean.”

Givens’ latest contract represents a cool financial milestone — it will push his career earnings past $10 million for the 1st time.

49ers Might Have Star in 2nd Year Defensive Tackle

While Givens can provide valuable depth, the 49ers might have 1 of the NFL’s best defensive tackle duos after trading with the Dallas Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa and an up-and-coming star in 6-foot-6, 332-pound Alfred Collins, a 2025 2nd-round pick (No. 43 overall).

Collins was impressive as a rookie, playing in 16 games with 1 start and 17 tackles, 1.0 sack, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 pass deflections.

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows singled out Collins as the team’s likely breakout star in 2026.

“His spring was wiped out due to after-season shoulder surgery, but Collins should be back for the beginning of training camp,” Barrows wrote. “The 49ers were encouraged by the big man’s rookie campaign, which while not spectacular, did include nearly 500 snaps, four quarterback hits and perhaps San Francisco’s top play of 2025 — Collins’ forced fumble against the Los Angeles Rams on the 1-yard line late in a Week 5 overtime win. This year he’ll be paired with veteran Osa Odighizuwa, creating a pick-your-poison situation for opposing offensive lines. The 49ers need both Collins and fellow 2025 draft pick Mykel Williams to take big steps forward in their second seasons.”