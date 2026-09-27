49ers Get Silver Lining Amid Growing Injury Concerns

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 2-0 start, but it hasn’t come without a cost. Injuries have already hit the receiver room hard, with De’Zhaun Stribling going down in the season opener and Demarcus Robinson now facing missed time as well.

Given the strength of San Francisco’s roster elsewhere, McAleer of NinerNoise outlined three concrete reasons the 49ers should still be fine offensively.

A Reliable Tight End and Fullback Combo for the 49ers

George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk remain two of the most effective pieces in Kyle Shanahan‘s offense, and both recently hit a notable milestone in the same game, catching a touchdown pass in 10 consecutive seasons. With the receiver room thinned out, having two proven, established targets like Kittle and Juszczyk still gives Brock Purdy real options regardless of who’s out wide.

Depth Still Remains at Receiver

The 49ers didn’t enter this season lacking veteran depth at wideout. Mike Evans joined the team this offseason. He remains highly effective creating separation even at this stage of his career. Deebo Samuel also returned to the fold. His existing familiarity with Shanahan’s system could give him an edge in stepping up compared to some of the newer additions. San Francisco further reinforced the position by adding Brandin Cooks to an already experienced group of veterans.

Purdy’s Elite Start to the Season for the 49ers

Purdy himself has been the biggest reason for confidence. He’s completed 45 of 56 passes through two games. That’s good for an 80.4 completion percentage, the best mark in the NFL right now. He also ranks among the league leaders in passer rating at 125.6. At just 26 years old, Purdy has looked like one of the most accurate quarterbacks in football to start the season.

Robinson and Stribling won’t be easy to replace, and the receiver room is undeniably thinner because of it. But San Francisco isn’t short on answers elsewhere. Between Purdy’s early-season play and the veteran presence still on the roster, the offense has enough pieces in place to absorb the loss without missing a beat.