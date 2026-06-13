Steelers Get Strong Alex Highsmith Message From 49ers Insider

The San Francisco 49ers‘ pass rush is one of the biggest question marks the team has heading into the 2026 NFL season. San Francisco’s defense will have Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning from season-ending injuries a year ago.

Moreover, the Niners also drafted Romello Height in the 2026 NFL Draft. As a result, they are hoping that, with returns and Height, they can boost the 20 team sacks the 49ers recorded last season.

Nonetheless, could San Francisco look into the trade market to improve the group? In a June 12 video on his YouTube channel, 49ers reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area, Matt Maiocco, shared whether Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Alex Highsmith would be a serious option for the Niners.

“I don’t necessarily think that this is going to happen,” Maiocco said. “Well, I guess three reasons. The 49ers will trade the draft picks. I wouldn’t think it would take a high draft pick for the 49ers to acquire Alex Highsmith, so I don’t think that’s a big stumbling block. They got Osa Odighizuwa for a third-round pick. I don’t think they’d have to give up that much for Alex Highsmith.

“The other thing is that Highsmith has missed some games recently. I don’t necessarily use the term injury-prone, but he did miss six games in 2024. That was three games with a high ankle sprain and three games with a groin injury. Then last year, he missed some time in training camp with a groin injury as well and also missed three games with a high ankle sprain. He missed four games total. So over the past two seasons, he’s missed 10 games.”

49ers Finances Could Prevent Alex Highsmith Interest

While injuries are a concern for Maiocco, he also notes that the finances might be what prevents the 49ers from pursuing Highsmith.

“The other thing I think, and probably more to the point, is that he is scheduled to make $14.5 million this coming season,” Maiocco added. “I know a lot of people would say the 49ers have plenty of cap space this year, and that is absolutely true.

“They could fit in a couple of huge contracts, but that would run counter to what they did to create that cap space and to the goal behind creating it. That goal is to clear room for 2027, when they know they will need that cap space with some of these veteran players and their rising contracts.

“Unused cap space from one year can roll over to the next, so the idea for the 49ers was to be in good cap shape at the end of this upcoming season so they do not have to do anything dramatic to create cap space and remain compliant at the start of the new league year in 2027.”

What Would Steelers Want for Alex Highsmith?

Last season with the Steelers, Highsmith played 634 snaps, earning an 82.9 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 44 total pressures, 10 sacks, 25 hurries, nine QB hits, and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, Highsmith recorded 34 solo tackles.

So, what could the asking price be for this production? In a June 11 video from his YouTube channel, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn revealed what the Steelers reportedly want for Highsmith.

“From what I’m hearing, they want a second-rounder for him,” Cohn said.