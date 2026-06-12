49ers Insider Shares Major Update on Steelers’ Alex Highsmith

The San Francisco 49ers enter the season with questions surrounding their pass rush after recording just 20 sacks last year. The hope is that a healthier group can help change that, with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning from injury and rookie Romello Height joining the mix.

Even so, speculation about adding a veteran pass rusher has not gone away. Free agents such as Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney have been linked to San Francisco, though the team has yet to make a move.

If the 49ers decide they need more help up front, could they look to the trade market instead? In these last few days, there’s been speculation about the Niners pursuing Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Alex Highsmith.

In a June 11 video from his YouTube channel, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn revealed what the Steelers reportedly want for Highsmith.

“From what I’m hearing, they want a second-rounder for him,” Cohn said.

Moreover, Cohn noted that while the Steelers don’t have any long-term solution at QB, the Niners have no intention of trading away Mac Jones.

“[The 49ers] holding on to Mac Jones for a reason,” Cohn added. “It’s because they’re not sold on Brock. If Brock wasn’t the starting quarterback, if the starting quarterback were someone who was consistent, then yeah, but no.”

49ers Should Be Willing to Trade Draft Pick

While the Steelers want a Day 2 pick, that could cause San Francisco to pause; Cohn believes the Niners should go all in on this season and part with picks to improve the team. Cohn notes that the 49ers reach for players, so the team shouldn’t hesitate to send a second-round pick to the Steelers.

“The Niners don’t know what to do with them,” Cohn added. “They don’t know what to do with them, dude. They don’t even get value for their picks, right? Like you have a second-round pick and you take a guy who’s supposed to go in round three and it’s like, ‘Well, we had him ranked higher.’

“Then who cares? You don’t even get value for your picks anyway, man. Trade him for Highsmith if that’s what it takes because you know what? You know he’ll be good. You know he’ll be good. You’ll know exactly what you’ll get from Highsmith.”

Is Alex Highsmith A Little Unhappy?

Recently, KNBR’s Larry Krueger noted that he spoke with a Steelers source, who shared details regarding Highsmith’s current situation in Pittsburgh.

“He is, $17.7 million is what his cap figure is,” Krueger said on the June 9 edition of “49ers Collective.” “So he wouldn’t be cheap in that regard. But what I heard from a Steelers source was just that Nate Herbig signed that extension. Watt’s obviously getting paid. And that, Highsmith, is a little unhappy. I will say this: I love his profile.

“He went from walk-on at Charlotte to All-Conference, and when you go walk-on to All-Conference, that’s a great distance. That means you work hard and that means you mean something. So I like what he brings. He’s also in the prime of his career, he’s not old, and I think more pass rush is always good.”

Last season with the Steelers, Highsmith played 634 snaps, earning an 82.9 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 44 total pressures, 10 sacks, 25 hurries, 9 QB hits, and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, Highsmith recorded 34 solo tackles.