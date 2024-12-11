Super Bowl Champion Slams Deebo Samuel for Social Media Post

San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel caused quite the media circus on Monday after posting his displeasures on social media. Samuel has since deleted the initial message, but the impact of his words permeated throughout the National Football League.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the matter yesterday, calling it “water under the bridge.” Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy stated, “I’m going to do everything I can to get him the ball,” ahead of Thursday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers’ response to Samuel’s comments was soft. Neither Shanahan nor Purdy pushed back on the wideout’s criticism of his usage and seemed uninterested in discussing the topic.

One former Super Bowl champion decided to take a different approach.

Super Bowl Champion Call Out Deebo Samuel

Former Super Bowl champion and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth did not mince words when asked about Deebo Samuel’s social media posts following Sunday’s win vs. the Chicago Bears.

“It would irritate me and piss me off. By the way, you lead the team in drops,” Schlereth said on “Willard and Dibs” via 95.7 the Game.

Schlereth did praise Samuel for his versatility but called out the receiver’s ungrateful attitude.

“You’re an incredible football player, and your versatility has made you a superstar — gotten you paid millions upon millions of dollars. But that’s not good enough, right? Because I’m not being paid as much as Brandon Aiyuk, or I want to be an X-receiver. I want to be something I’m not. At some point, accept who the hell you are, and be grateful for what [the 49ers] have done in creating a superstar. I don’t understand why it’s not good enough to be who you are?”

Schlereth continued, “You’re not Justin Jefferson, running the X. You’re not that guy. So, I don’t understand where the disconnect comes from. I don’t understand the disappointment. And it always comes from the wide receiver position. At what point did we make these guys so valuable that they’re so self-consumed cause it’s always one of these guys, it feels like. In Philadelphia, it’s AJ Brown. At what point did we overvalue them to the point they feel like they’re above the team.”

Schlereth’s scathing review of Deebo Samuel’s social media post did not stop there, stating the wideout was in “pouting mode” and “selfish” despite the team’s win over Chicago.

This Thursday against the Rams, Samuel will have his chance at redemption. An opportunity to put his social media posts and season struggles behind him.

Thursday Night Breakout

Deebo Samuel has been a menace in Thursday Night Football. In five career Thursday Night Football games, Samuel has 29 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

His numbers are even better against the Rams. In nine career games vs. Los Angeles, Samuel has 47 receptions, 639 yards, and seven touchdowns.

With their season hanging in the balance, the 49ers are hoping for a vintage Deebo Samuel performance — something tight end George Kittle is excited to see.

“Deebo’s very close to breaking it wide open,” Kittle said. “I’m very excited for him this Thursday because I think he’s going to have one of those amazing Deebo Thursday Night games.”

On Thursday, all eyes will be on Deebo Samuel. But in the bright lights of primetime football, which Deebo will show up? Only time will tell.