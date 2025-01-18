Surprising Candidates Listed as Potential 49ers Cap Casualties

The San Francisco 49ers have many looming decisions to make this offseason. Brock Purdy is sure to receive a large contract extension. And while the team has already announced they will release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, San Francisco still needs to determine the future of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, among others.

With that in mind, Over the Cap published a list of 100 players that might become cap casualties as teams try to create cap space ahead of free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft — six San Francisco 49ers were featured, including some eye-opening candidates.

WR Jauan Jennings:

Including Jauan Jennings on the list is mind-boggling. Despite Jennings being guaranteed $1.17 million in 2025, cutting the fan-favorite makes little sense.

Jennings broke out in 2025, catching 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. And had it not been for a Week 18 ejection, Jennings was on pace to eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

With Brandon Aiyuk holding in the entire offseason amid contract negotiations and injuries depleting the 49ers’ roster, Jauan Jennings was one of the few constants. His campaign led PFF to call Jennings a “secret superstar.”

Known as “Third and Jauan,” the wideout signed a two-year $15.39 million contract last offseason. His current deal contains four void years, which could open the door for another extension instead of a release.

WR Deebo Samuel:

Deebo Samuel’s tenure with the 49ers has been long rumored to be coming to an end. However, 49ers’ general manager John Lynch pushed back on those claims, stating, “He’s a good player and has done a ton for this organization, and we’re not in the business of letting good players go.”

Whether Lynch’s words are true will be seen. Yet, it is easy to see San Francisco cutting the former All-Pro. After a down season, which saw Samuel put together career lows in scrimmage yards and touchdowns since 2020, San Francisco may believe father time is calling.

Deebo Samuel will count nearly $16 million against the salary cap in 2025, and there is a clear path to moving on. Nevertheless, the 49ers seem comfortable with Samuel on the roster for the final year of his contract.

FB Kyle Juszczyk:

The NFL’s highest-paid fullback is often brought up in salary cap discussions. Following Week 18, Juszczyk even took time to admit his 49ers tenure could come to an end this offseason. Last season, he reluctantly took a pay cut to remain in San Francisco. If asked again, would the fullback accept?

He is under contract for 2025, but the 49ers can opt out of the final year of the deal. Inching closer to 34 years old, Juszczyk told the media he has plenty of football left. However, San Francisco could decide to draft a younger replacement this season.

The juice will likely remain loose in the Bay Area this season, but his future is one to monitor closely during free agency.

DT Maliek Collins:

With Hargrave done in San Francisco, Collins becomes the lone proven defensive tackle on the roster. Still a viable pass rusher, the 49ers would be better off pairing Collins with a space-eater rather than cutting him.

The team can save an estimated $3 million by moving off the defensive lineman post-June 1st. However, with depth plaguing the 49ers roster this season, it is hard to imagine Collins playing elsewhere next season.

DE Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos

Floyd was supposed to be the complement to Nick Bosa, something San Francisco has been looking for since 2019. While his box score tells a successful season (8.5 sacks, 42 tackles, and 44 pressures), his consistency was a problem. Despite Floyd’s 8.5 sacks, he went eight games without a sack and recorded his lowest sack total since 2019.

San Francisco can save $6.3 million by cutting Floyd post-June 1st. When it comes to Yetur Gross-Matos’s future, the conversation is simple.

Gross-Matos missed seven games this season, struggling to find his footing in a new defense. The 49ers like his versatility to play inside but could save $6.2 million by releasing or trading the 26-year-old.

Moving on from Floyd and Gross-Matos could free up significant cap space, although they may get pushback from Nick Bosa, who advocated for the entire defensive line to return in 2025.

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to target a defensive lineman, whether Floyd or Gross-Matos return, in hopes of re-establishing a vaunted front four. Add in a potential re-hiring of Robert Saleh, and the 49ers’ defense could see a return to prominence.