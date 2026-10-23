49ers Get Strong Take on Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Before Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is nearing on Nov. 10 and there are realistic trade speculation conversations and then there’s the out of the relam of possibility but do kind of make sense discussions involving the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Niners do make a move leading up to or on trade deadline day, it’s likely that it will be for either a wide receiver or defensive line, or, if they want to get greedy, both. By now, everyone knows the injuries to the wideout room.

As a result, could the 49ers make a move for an impact receiver rather than just trading for a No. 3 guy or potential depth piece? One name that 49ers reporter Grant Cohn, for San Francisco 49ers on SI, floated that’s more on the wide side of the speculation is Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.

“I haven’t seen anyone mention or link this guy to the trade market or to the Niners: CeeDee Lamb,” Cohn said in an Oct. 22 video on his YouTube channel. “Now, people have mentioned George Pickens. Something is off with the Cowboys. They’re not good, and they’re not ready to sell yet, but they stink, and I think Pickens wants off that team.

“I think Lamb wants off that team. You can just see it in their body language. They’re embarrassed to be on the Cowboys. They’re embarrassed to play with Dak Prescott. The organization is embarrassing, and I bet every wide receiver who’s disgruntled would love to play for the 49ers right now.

49ers Think Highly of Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb

Moreover, Cohn notes that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had Lamb as their No. 1 wideout in his draft year, which was when San Francisco decided to take Brandon Aiyuk.

“I think the Niners and Kyle would much prefer CeeDee Lamb because Pickens seems like a little bit of a diva,” Cohn added. “All I know is Kyle said that he was his No. 1 receiver coming out of college back in 2020 when he took Aiyuk [who] was No.2. You put [Lamb] with Brock Purdy, Brock might take CeeDee Lamb’s game to the next level. We’ve seen CeeDee Lamb with Dak Prescott.

“Brock’s better than Dak Prescott and if you had CeeDee Lamb and Mike Evans, damn, I don’t see how you lose the Super Bowl with that one. So if it took a first-round pick for CeeDee Lamb, I would do it now. Would the Cowboys do it? I don’t know if they’re there yet, but I bet CeeDee would love it, and I bet the Niners would love it. I bet Kyle would love it. He’s expensive, though.”

Niners Need to Find Weapons Close to Brock Purdy’s Age

It’s unlikely the Cowboys make a trade and give up a key piece like Lamb, given that the NFC East is wide open even with Dallas sitting at 2-4. If the Cowboys string a couple of wins together, as challenging as that sounds, they could be in first place since the division-leading New York Giants (3-2-1) are on their third QB.

Lamb has recorded 48 receptions for 577 receiving yards and has scored four touchdowns in six games this season for the Cowboys, per StatMuse. Moreover, while Lamb might be too unrealistic, Cohn notes that the 49ers need to find a weapon closer to Brock Purdy’s age.

“I’ll focus on Mike Evans, but George is still a big-play guy and he’s good in the red zone, but you’re not throwing him 10 passes in a game and Christian McCaffrey doesn’t give you big plays at all anymore,” Cohn noted. “It’d be nice to have someone Brock’s age who’s just as good as Brock.”