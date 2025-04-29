Details Emerge on George Kittle’s New 49ers Contract

George Kittle will stay with the San Francisco 49ers, and the details of his new contract extension are out.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the 49ers. Kittle will receive $40 million guaranteed with that deal, Rapoport reported “from sources informed of the deal.”

Kittle became the NFL’s highest-paid tight end at $19.1 million annually, which put him ahead of Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride‘s $19 million per year. On the field, Kittle still plays like the best tight end in the NFL amid 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Pro Football Focus recognized Kittle as the top tight end in 2024 amid his 92.1 overall grade. His receiving grade, 92.4, is also tops in the league.

Overall, Kittle has topped 1,000 yards in four of his eight seasons thus far, and he has at least six touchdowns in each of the past four years. The former Iowa star has 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career with the 49ers.

Kittle’s awards included first team All-Pro in 2019 and 2023 plus second team honors in 2018 and 2022. He made five-straight Pro Bowls from 2018 to 2023 before coming up short in 2024.

49ers Make a Much-Needed Move

Kittle re-signing with the 49ers fills a giant gap for the team’s offense. San Francisco either lost talent this offense in some instances, and the team faces uncertainty with other top skill players.

This offseason, the 49ers traded away star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Jordan Mason. In addition, star running back Christian McCaffrey and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are recovering from injuries.

It all helps fourth-year quarterback Brock Purdy, who has relied on Kittle as a quality go-to pass catcher throughout their time together. Kittle has 2,126 yards and 14 touchdowns since Purdy took over as the full-time starter in 2023.

In addition, Kittle’s new extension helps the 49ers by spreading out his salary cap hit over three years. That could help secure Purdy to a long-term contract extension where he is projected to be one of the top-earning quarterbacks in the league.

George Kittle Moves Closer to His Goals

Set to play for the 49ers through 2029, Kittle is moving closer to a goal of his.

“My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career,” Kittle told ESPN on Jan. 5.

The 49ers drafted Kittle in 2017 with a fifth-round pick, and he has been a stellar, go-to player ever since. Kittle is also on pace to achieve another goal — 10 years with the 49ers.

Former Niners players who played 10 or more consecutive seasons are recognized on a wall for the 10-year club. Both Kittle and longtime teammate, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, are on pace to join.

“The 10-year wall is a huge goal of mine,” Kittle told ESPN. “Huge goal of mine. Just me and then right next to Juszczyk. Yeah, that’s the goal.”

Fifty-one San Francisco players have been recognized for 10 or more years, but it’s been a while for new additions. Former 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley made it in 2017, Kittle’s rookie year and Juszczyk’s first year with the team after a four-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens.