49ers Emerge as Potential Trade Landing Spot for Titans Veteran

The San Francisco 49ers‘ wideout group has been hit by injuries dating back to training camp and now two weeks into the season. Rather than go the trade route, the team went into the veteran free agent market and signed Brandin Cooks to bolster their wideout depth.

Nonetheless, Cooks turns 33 on Sept. 25, and there’s a reason he was a free agent up until this point. Moreover, the question San Francisco is probably asking itself is: How much does Cooks have left in the tank?

If he can be a reliable third or fourth option, then the 49ers found a reliable depth piece at wideout. Should the veteran wideout show his age, or worse, if injuries continue to hit the wideout group, then the Niners might have to consider looking at the trade market for a more impactful player.

As for who could be available, Zachary Rotman of FanSided put together a list of 10 players who could be on the move, and the Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley is on that list. As for trade destinations, Rotman sees the 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs being a fit.

“Calvin Ridley had three seasons of 1,000 or more yards in a five-year span, but he was limited to just 303 yards in seven games with the Tennessee Titans in 2025, and has totaled two receptions on two targets for 35 yards through two games in 2026,” Rotman wrote in a Sept. 23 article.

“At age 31, Ridley is probably not the star he once was, but perhaps a change of scenery away from Cam Ward and what looks like a dysfunctional Titans offense can be for the better.”

Calvin Ridley’s Contract Might Not Interest the Niners

Nonetheless, one reason the 49ers might be a serious landing spot is the money. Ridley has a significant cap hit along with being under contract next season. Unless the Niners want to take on that financial commitment, it doesn’t seem like the Titans veteran would be on the 49ers’ radar.

“Ridley’s contract (he has a $29 million cap hit in 2027) might be tough to move, but it can be restructured,” Rotman added in his article.

“Ultimately, the Titans have a decent foundation at wide receiver with Carnell Tate, Wan’Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike all in the mix, so if they, a rebuilding team, can get anything for Ridley, a player who isn’t part of their long-term plans, it’d make sense to make the move.”

Should the 49ers Listen to Trade Offers on Mac Jones?

Speaking of trade speculation, the Niners have a valuable asset in backup QB Mac Jones. With injuries at QB hitting various teams and even poor QB play occurring, Mark Willard of 95.7 The Game believes the 49ers should at least take calls to see what teams are willing to offer for Jones.

“I hope that the 49ers can keep Mac Jones, but yes, you would be open to listening,” Willard said in a Sept. 22 video from 95.7 The Game. “… Usually, trades at the trade deadline are not player-for-player in the NFL. It’s usually a pick for a player.

“So I get that, but if there’s a team that has really arrived at a position of need and they’re desperate and they’re willing to overpay, and you could, for instance, get a pick and a player or whatever in return, I’d sure be open to it and the reason is simply this: He’s a free agent, so he’s going to be gone after this year one way or another.”