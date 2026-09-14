49ers Called Top Trade Fit for Disgruntled AFC Star

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are truly looking to move star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a trade instead of paying him, only a few teams have what it takes to get him — namely, the proper draft capital and the proper amount of salary cap space.

The San Francisco 49ers are 1 of those teams, which ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pointed out, and put them at the top of his list of trade fits for Porter after he sat out the season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“The 49ers’ cornerback rotation looked stout Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams, but seasons are long and Porter would help the defense immensely,” Fowler wrote on Sunday, September 13. “San Francisco has eight draft picks in 2027 and around $45 million in cap space. Porter Jr. opposite Deommodore Lenoir would form a stout 1-2 cornerback combo for the 49ers.”

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What Would it Cost to Trade for Joey Porter Jr.?

The cost to bring Porter Jr. to the Commanders would be something along the lines of a 2027 3rd-round pick or a 2028 2nd-round pick.