49ers Named Top Trade Partner for $45 Million All-Pro Edge

The San Francisco 49ers have spent the past month re-signing top players such as wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro tackle Trent Williams.

Could general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and company still be eyeing a potential trade?

The Niners are currently second in the NFL in available cap space with over $46.3 million, according to Over the Cap. San Francisco recently restructured the contract of wideout Deebo Samuel, clearing an additional $16.4 million. It’s reasonable to wonder if a significant move could be coming.

Meanwhile, over in the AFC, New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick requested a trade on August 12. The Jets have not honored that request, but they haven’t given him the contract extension he seeks, either.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a list of “10 top trade targets” most likely to be traded heading into Week 1 of the regular season. Reddick was No. 1 on that list — and Knox named the 49ers as a top trade fit of the 2022 All-Pro edge.

San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals Named Top Trade Partners for Edge Haason Reddick

In addition to the Niners, Knox believes the Arizona Cardinals would make sense as a trade partner for Reddick.

“Pretty much any team needing pass-rushing help should be interested, though his desire for a raise could become a big factor. It shouldn’t be an issue for the Cardinals, who have $25.7 million in cap space available,” Knox wrote, adding:

“The 49ers might also want to kick the tires on Reddick. San Francisco could face major cap issues in 2025, when quarterback Brock Purdy will be extension-eligible, but it has $46.4 million in cap space available now.”

There are also the recent injuries to San Francisco’s defensive line to consider.

“San Francisco is also firmly in its Super Bowl window and may need more depth in its pass-rushing rotation. Offseason acquisitions Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos have both been dealing with knee injuries,” Knox noted.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Reddick turns 30 on September 22. It’s likely that his age is a factor in current contract negotiations. The Niners signed Floyd, 32, this offseason to help shore up their pass rush. Adding Reddick would be a huge move that would instantly give San Fran’s O-line a big boost to go with a slightly younger — and far superior — option.

A Look at What Reddick Could Bring to the Table for San Francisco

Reddick amassed 27 sacks, 49 quarterback hits, 135 pressures and 87 tackles (24 for loss) over the last two seasons with the Eagles. He was voted into the Pro Bowl both years. The Jets traded for him with one year left on the three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles in 2022.

As it stands, it’s fair to call Reddick disgruntled. He’s set to earn a non-guaranteed salary of $14.25 in 2024. The Jets defensive end is the lone remaining holdout in the league. He has been fined over $2 million so far for holding out, and he has shown no sign of budging.

Pairing a player with his strength and burst off the edge with two-time All-Pro Nick Bosa would give the 49ers arguably the most fearsome pass rushing duo in the NFL. The Niners would have to be willing to pay him, though, although they could surely find a way to make an extension happen.

Ironically, the 49ers and Jets are set to square off Week 1. Perhaps Lynch can get some intel on Reddick then? Stay tuned.