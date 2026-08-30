49ers Trade For Texans OL Jarrett Patterson After Aaron Donald Signing

The San Francisco 49ers got bad news on Sunday when NFC West rival the Los Angeles Rams signed DT Aaron Donald to a 1-year contract.

The 49ers, however, were quick to make a move of their own. San Francisco added to their offensive line minutes after Donald signed with the Rams.

“The 49ers are adding to their offensive line, sources say, as they are trading for Texans interior OL Jarrett Patterson. They have been in the market for it,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area also reported on the trade details: “The 49ers send their 2027 seventh-round pick to the Texans for C Jarrett Patterson, per source.”

The 49ers are in dire need of offensive line depth.

Maiocco wrote on X: “It looks as if the 49ers found their backup center with the acquisition of Jarrett Patterson from Houston.”

San Francisco also released OL Robert Jones on Sunday. The 4-year player signed a 1-year, $1.75 million contract with the 49ers this offseason. He looked to be one of the frontrunners for the left guard job.

“The 49ers are releasing veteran interior OL Rob Jones, who had been running with the 1s in camp prior to a calf strain,” Rapoport reported.

Jarrett Patterson Provides Immediate Offensive Line Depth

The 49ers’ starting center is Jake Brendel. But the team lacks proven depth behind Brendel at the position.

Patterson also figures to be in the running for the left guard position. The 49ers have 4th-round rookie OL Carver Willis and second-year Connor Colby currently competing for the position. Veteran IOL Brett Toth is injured.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 310-pound Patterson has filled in along the Houston Texans’ offensive line for the past three seasons.

Patterson played in all 17 regular-season games, starting 5 at guard for the Texans last season. He started 9 games at center the year prior.

The 49ers’ new OL addition has racked up more than 1,300 snaps during his three-year NFL career.

49ers Set to Face Difficult Week 1 Matchup

The San Francisco offensive line will be put to the test early on. The 49ers and the Rams face each other in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

The Rams have added a few superstars on defense this offseason. They made trades to acquire DB Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs and DE Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. Los Angeles also added DT Aaron Donald.

Maiocco shared on X after the Donald signing: “And there you have it: Aaron Donald vs. the interior of the 49ers’ offensive line Week 1 in Melbourne.”

Donald has racked up 111 career sacks, while Garrett just set the single-season sack record with 23 during the 2025 regular season.