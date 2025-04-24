49ers Named Trade Partner for Former No. 5 Overall Pick to Pair With Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive line has undergone some huge changes this offseason, and the team has yet to address the issue.

The Niners tried and failed to sign Joey Bosa, brother of current All-Pro defensive end Nick, so the acquisition of another edge rusher remains a priority.

With the draft kicking off on April 24, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes the 49ers could potentially be in the mix for a huge trade with the Giants if New York selects edge Abdul Carter.

“The 49ers need a replacement for departed veteran Leonard Floyd opposite Nick Bosa, but they might miss out on the cream of the draft crop at the No. 11 spot and may prefer to address another need like interior defensive line, offensive tackle or cornerback,” Gagnon wrote, also noting that San Francisco’s third-round pick (No. 75 overall), would be solid compensation in a trade for current Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, who could be an odd man out if New York selects Carter.

Is Kayvon Thibodeaux a Trade Option for the San Francisco 49ers?

Even if the Giants don’t select Carter in the draft, Thibodeaux has been called potentially “expendable” by top NFL insider Adam Schefter, so there’s a good chance he could be available via trade. The question is: Do the 49ers value him enough to give up a draft pick for him?

The fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, Thibodeaux has shown flashes of greatness, but he has yet to cross into the threshold of elite pass rushers. During his rookie season, he started 14 games, finishing with 49 total tackles, 4.0 sacks and 5 passes defended.

He had a very promising second season, where he recorded 11.5 sacks, 16 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

His production dipped last season, though, at least in part due to injury. Thibodeax missed time with a wrist injury that required surgery, leading to a stint on injured reserve. Despite missing time, he played 12 games, recording 5.5 sacks.

At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds and just 24 years of age, his upside remains significant. Pairing Thibodeaux with Bosa could certainly create a formidable pass rushing duo, and it would not only address the 49ers’ immediate need for a pass rusher, but could provide a long-term solution.

The 49ers may elect to add a pass rusher or two in the draft, though, given the fact that Thibodeaux will be wanting a new contract after the 2025 season ends.

SI: San Francisco Likely Won’t Be Pursuing Thibodeaux

According to Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn, a trade for Thibodeaux is a long shot for the 49ers.

“Thibodeaux isn’t quite that special, but he still has potential and could be worth a second- or third-round pick,” Cohn wrote. “Unfortunately for the 49ers, Thibodeaux is entering the final season of his rookie contract. So if they trade a mid-round pick for him and he struggles, he could leave in free agency and all they’d get in return is a compensatory pick in a few years.”

“Or, if he plays well, they’d have to give him an expensive contract extension,” Cohn continued. “That’s why I don’t expect the 49ers to trade for Thibodeaux. They’re preparing to spend so much money on the quarterback position that I think they’d prefer to have a cost-controlled rookie defensive end than one on the verge of an extension.”

Cohn has a point. The 49ers are actively working out a new deal with quarterback Brock Purdy, so money is going to be tight. Adding players in search of big deals doesn’t mesh with what the Niners are trying to do.

Still, the draft will be telling in multiple ways for all 32 teams. If some quality pass rushers don’t fall San Francisco’s way, Thibodeaux could still be an option. Stay tuned.