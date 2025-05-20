49ers Trade Pitch Moves Christian McCaffrey to Brutal NFC Team

The San Francisco 49ers quieted all the doubts about Brock Purdy a few days ago, signing him to a long-term extension. For the 49ers, this was the right decision. However, ultimately, the 49ers need to put the right pieces around Purdy for him to be the quarterback he needs to be.

Despite that reality, some have suggested that he might lose his top weapon in running back Christian McCaffrey, arguably the best running back in the NFL, when healthy.

In a proposed trade idea, they’d move on from him in a deal with the New Orleans Saints. After Purdy’s extension, some believe the 49ers will now face questions about the veteran.

“After months of speculation, the San Francisco 49ers will give quarterback Brock Purdy a massive contract extension that will keep a part with the team for a long time.

“According to reports, there were some implications earlier this offseason that they considered letting Purdy play out this upcoming season to prove that he can be the next signal-caller of this franchise for the immediate future. However, they didn’t waste any time as the quarterback will return on a new deal, where the 49ers now face questions on the other key contributors on the offense. This would include veteran running back Christian McCaffrey, who was in a few trade rumors this year since the 49ers may embrace the full rebuild,” Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports wrote.

Will McCaffrey Be Healthy in 2025?

The hope is for McCaffrey to be healthy this season, but some have questioned whether that’s a possibility. Appearing in just a few games last season, attempting 50 rushes, he posted 202 yards and zero touchdowns. He averaged just 4.0 yards per carry, the second worst of his career outside of his rookie season.

According to Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated, he’s a bit concerned that McCaffrey might still be injured, and he’s uncertain if he can ever get back to the caliber he once was because of these injuries.

“McCaffrey didn’t rush back from his Achilles tendonitis last season,” Cohn wrote. “He was questionable for Week 1 — the 49ers thought he might be able to play in that game. Instead, he waited until Week 10 to make his debut. And he still averaged just 4.0 yards per carry. And he lasted only four games before he injured something else.”

McCaffrey’s Unfortunate Injury History

McCaffrey has proven time and time again with the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers that he can bounce back from these injuries.

Unfortunately, however, at some point, these could add up and be a big issue.

The San Francisco 49ers need to be healthy for him to be the running back he needs to be, similar to Purdy.

However, some believe that with the team getting healthier, it should help Kyle Shannon figure out his role.

“‘CMC’ was one of two things with the Carolina Panthers to open his career: All-Pro-caliber or injured,” wrote CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin. “The trend finally returned in San Francisco in 2024, when the multipurpose star followed up an Offensive Player of the Year campaign by missing 13 games with Achilles tendinitis.

“Approaching 30, he’s hardly a safe bet to sustain a heavy workload, and his top backup, Jordan Mason, is no longer in town for relief. Still, the rest of the 49ers getting healthy should help ease him back into a starring role for Kyle Shanahan.”