49ers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Would Land NFL’s Reigning Sack Leader

The San Francisco 49ers are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the most picks in the upcoming NFL Draft (they each have 11).

It’s fitting, as the Niners have lost multiple starters on both sides of the ball this offseason and currently have multiple huge voids to fill.

Noting the 49ers were still “searching for a quality complement to edge-rusher Nick Bosa,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a trade proposal that would bring the NFL’s reigning sack leader to the Bay Area: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

“While the San Francisco 49ers may not be undergoing a full-on rebuild this offseason, they have allowed several key contributors to walk and must now find ways to replace them,” Knox wrote on April 4, adding:

“San Francisco is equipped with two third-round picks—it was awarded a special compensatory selection for the external hirings of DeMeco Ryans and Ran Carthon. It could offer both selections, along with a fairly sizeable first-round jump, to Cincinnati for Hendrickson.”

More on BR’s Trade Proposal Sending Trey Hendrickson to San Francisco 49ers

Here’s a look at the full trade proposal from Knox, which also has the Niners swapping first-round picks with the Bengals:

49ers Would Get: Hendrickson, 2025 first-round pick (17th overall)

Bengals Would Get: 2025 first-round pick (11th overall), 2025 third-round pick (75th overall), 2025 third-round pick (100th overall)

There’s little doubt that Hendrickson would fit perfectly opposite Bosa, creating arguably the league’s most dominant edge-rushing duo.

In 2024, the 49ers’ pass rush was notably underwhelming, ranking below average in both pressure and sack rates. San Francisco also finished 28th out of 32 teams in total defense (25.6 points per game). The absence of a reliable pass-rushing partner for Bosa allowed opposing offenses to try to neutralize him, thereby diminishing the overall effectiveness of the 49ers’ pass rush.

Now, after the departure of several key defensive linemen, including Leonard Floyd, the Niners have some work to do. Additionally, a strengthened pass rush would alleviate pressure on the secondary, potentially leading to improved overall defense.

The 49ers May Not Be Able to Afford This One

Hendrickson is a beast and paired with Bosa, the two would be a nightmare for opposing QBs. Hendrickson’s 53 sacks since 2020 rank among the NFL’s top 5 during that span.

In 2024, he the league with 17.5 sacks over 17 games. This not only topped all NFL players but also set a new franchise record for the Bengals. Hendrickson’s dominance extended beyond sacks. He amassed 36 QB hits and 19 tackles for loss, the latter of which ranked second in the league.

His disruptive presence was further evidenced by six passes defended and two forced fumbles. Notable single-game performances included a 4.0-sack game against the Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 and a 3.5-sack effort in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hendrickson’s outstanding season earned him First-Team All-Pro honors and marked his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Given that the 49ers are built to compete now and Hendrickson’s style of relentless, high-motor pass rushing fits perfectly into their defensive philosophy, a trade might make both schematic and organizational sense. If Cincinnati decides they can’t afford Hendrickson long-term — and that’s likely at this point — the 49ers could swoop in as a trade partner to maximize their Super Bowl window.

Alas, this will all come down to money.

San Francisco likely won’t have sufficient cap flexibility to absorb Hendrickson’s 2025 contract. If they restructure some deals, it’s possible, sure, but they still need to pay quarterback Brock Purdy. Adding a compliment to Bosa is likely, but it may happen during the draft, where edge rushers like Georgia’s Mykel Williams and Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. are first-round options for San Francisco.

We’ll see what happens, but you can bet GM John Lynch and company are looking at their options.