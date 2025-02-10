‘Realistic’ 49ers Trade Proposal Would Finally Unite Bosa Brothers

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers began their 2025 offseason by receiving a trade request from one of their best players.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has told the team he’d like a change of scenery, and general manager John Lynch and company have decided to grant his wish.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

Which teams might be willing to make a play for Samuel? Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report put together a “realistic” hypothetical deal that would unite the Bosa brothers. In his proposal, the Los Angeles Chargers would send veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa and a 2025 fifth-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for Samuel. Joey’s younger brother Nick, of course, was Defensive Player of the Year for the 49ers in 2022.

Why Trading Deebo Samuel for Joey Bosa Could Be Solid Move for 49ers

“The Chargers need to find a way to upgrade their receiving corps, and adding a seasoned veteran to the mix would be advisable,” Knox wrote. “The Chargers might have a chance to land Samuel by trading pass-rusher Joey Bosa to San Francisco, where he could pair with his brother, Nick Bosa. While many Chargers fans might not love that scenario, it would make some sense for L.A.”

It’s no surprise that playing on the same team is something the brothers have discussed before.

“It’d be cool at some point,” Joey told ESPN in June of 2024. “I always thought of myself being somebody that will play here and retire here, which I think not many people do on one team and I think would be a cool thing to accomplish, but you never know.”

It seems obvious both pass rushing brothers would relish the opportunity to wreak havoc together on the same defensive line. But exactly how feasible is this?

“With $64.7 million in projected cap space, the Chargers could afford to either extend Bosa or extend Samuel after acquiring the receiver in a trade,” Knox noted. “This is likely a trade the Chargers would prefer to make early, allowing them to target pass-rushing replacements in free agency and the draft. It would also be a tougher deal for San Francisco, financially, since Bosa’s $13 million base salary far outweighs Samuel’s $1.2 million base salary.”

Knox also believes the elder Bosa and a fifth-rounder would be enough to sway San Fran.

“Kicking in a Day 3 draft selection could help balance things a bit, and the 49ers would end up with a potentially potent pass-rushing rotation—featuring both Bosas and Leonard Floyd—for an immediate 2025 run,” Knox added.

Teams Interested in Deebo Will Have to Be Ready to Pay Him

Samuel isn’t just any wideout — he’s a hybrid player, a ‘wide back’ capable of torching defenses through the air and punishing them on the ground. He should have several willing trade partners, but whichever team wants him must be willing to sign Samuel to a new deal.

Samuel is in the final year of his 3-year, $71.6 million contract, and he’ll want to be paid.

With massive contracts already handed out to core players like Fred Warner and Trent Williams, keeping Samuel on the books with a sizable deal was becoming a risky proposition. The 49ers are also navigating their quarterback future with Brock Purdy, and they’ll need some serious ducats for that, as well. Moving on from Samuel always felt inevitable. If the Niners could unite the Bosa brothers on the field for the first time while also trading Deebo, it might be a win-win for San Francisco.