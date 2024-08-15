49ers Could Trade Brandon Aiyuk to WR-Needy NFC Contender

The San Francisco 49ers could end up trading WR Brandon Aiyuk, and one possible destination would mean linking up with a promising QB. The 49ers got the better of the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs last year, but Aiyuk joining the Pack could level the playing field.

On August 14, Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon explained that the Packers make sense as a trade partner. While they’re rivaling the 49ers in the race for the next NFC title, Green Bay needs a No. 1 receiver and Aiyuk could be that player.

“Elsewhere in the competitive NFC North, the Packers have a slew of intriguing young receivers but nobody who has proved himself to even remotely the same degree as Aiyuk,” Gagnon wrote. “Unlike the [Detroit] Lions, the Packers can offer Aiyuk the obvious top role in the offense. And unlike the [Buffalo] Bills, they can offer him a decent amount of cash upfront due to a superior cap situation.”

The 49ers will be weary of trading Aiyuk to a team they could see in the postseason, but the Packers feel like a better option than Detroit. Detroit already boasts a high-powered offense with a top receiver like Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Aiyuk would put them to a truly elite level.

George Kittle Speaks on Potential Aiyuk Departure

While Aiyuk forcing the 49ers’ hand is not ideal for the organization, George Kittle says there are no bad vibes. Further, the veteran TE is a prominent presence in the San Francisco locker room says the 49ers will not know what life is like without him until they start their regular season campaign.

“I love Aiyuk, I’ve played with him for four years. I love his mindset every single day. You guys asked [Charvarius Ward] Mooney, ‘Do you guys miss him?’ And I think Mooney answered it perfectly. We haven’t played a game without him yet. So as an offense, we don’t know, you interchange pieces all the time,” Kittle said. “We’ve had [49ers left tackle] Trent Williams hurt in a game and we still won. So it’s like, ‘Hey, you miss him, but you can make do with it.’

It’s a difficult spot for Kittle. On the one hand, he understands that Aiyuk was a massive part of the 49ers’ offense last year. However, he also doesn’t want to say that San Francisco will be worse off without him.

49ers Recently Added New WR

As the future of Aiyuk is determined, the 49ers have made added a new pass-catcher in WR Chosen Anderson. The move was made on August 8 and was first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The #49ers have made a wide receiver move: Veteran Chosen Anderson is signing with San Francisco, per his agents @davidcanter and @nessmugrabi. The receiver formerly known as Robbie/Robby Anderson had multiple offers and chose a team with an immediate need,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Anderson has had an eventful career, although the past few years have been less than ideal for the former Carolina Panther. After totaling 750+ yards in four straight seasons from 2017 to 2020, the WR has totaled just 927 yards over the past three years.