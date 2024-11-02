49ers Urged to Trade for Browns’ 3-Time Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers could use help before the NFL trade deadline, and one Cleveland Browns defender could be a great addition.

San Francisco’s injury woes have been well-documented this season. With four different defensive lineman currently injured, the Niners are looking thinner than they’d like. That’s why Sporting News writer Matthew Schmidt believes San Francisco should trade for Browns DE Za’Darius Smith.

“Smith has been a valuable seasoned presence opposite Myles Garrett and has some scheme versatility from his days with the Packers and Ravens. The Lions or 49ers should try to make this happen to boost their NFC chances,” Iyer wrote on November 2.

Smith has an impressive resume with three Pro Bowl nods in his 10-year career. While Smith’s best days are seemingly behind him, there’s no question he can still get it done.

Through 8 games in 2024, Smith has 5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss. Being on pace for 10+ sacks is impressive at 32 years old and is the kind of contribution that the 49ers would love to have.

Smith’s Journey Through the NFL

After playing his college ball at East Mississippi CC and Kentucky, Smith was drafted in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. While he did spend four seasons in Baltimore, his abilities weren’t on proper display.

Smith only totaled 10 sacks over his first three seasons according to PFR. Further, he only started 8 games while making 42 appearances. Baltimore boasted a talented defensive group and Smith failed to crack the starting lineup most of the time.

However, he broke out in 2018. Despite only starting 8 of 16 games, Smith totaled 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. The former Wildcat had arrived, doing it just in time for his second NFL contract.

The Green Bay Packers signed Smith in free agency in 2019, handing him a four-year $66 million contract. He paid them back with 26 sacks over the next two seasons, making two Pro Bowls in the process.

However, a back injury disrupted his 2021 season. He appeared in the season opener, before heading to the IR and getting back surgery. He did return in time for the Packers’ appearance in the NFC Divisional clash with the 49ers, making one sack.

Smith’s last “big” year was in 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings. He earned 10 sacks, 15 TFLs and 5 passes defended. He was named to his third Pro Bowl before he left for the Browns.

49ers Can Afford Smith

While he’s not the cheapest option available, Smith’s current deal should be appealing to the 49ers. According to Spotrac, most of the edge rusher’s money has been paid through restructure payments and signing bonuses.

In fact, he is only due a $1.21 million salary in 2024 and a $1.5 million salary in 2025. He does have about $2.5 million in potential roster bonuses due in 2025, but the Niners could swing that.

Many in-season trades involve players in the last year of their deal, but this is one where San Francisco could have the option of keeping Smith or letting him walk. If the 49ers were to trade for Smith, they could see how he does in the system and then potentially keep him around for another year.